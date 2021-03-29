FACT CHECK: Has Rapper Lil Nas X Partnered with Nike on 'Satan Shoes' Containing Human Blood?

Rapper Lil Nas X released the music video for his song 'Montero' on March 25, 2021, and it immediately took the internet by storm. The video shows the musician, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, seducing Satan and stealing his horns. This has now raised some serious questions in the minds of many of his fans.

Several of the rapper's fans and social media users have been trying to find out if Lil Nas X has entered into a deal with Nike on 'Satan Shoes' Containing Human Blood. Social media users started to find out if the partnership was for real after viral company MSCHF announced via the website satan.shoes, shortly after the release of the music video, that it would be offering infernal Nike sneakers. Many since then have been trying to find out the truth behind the claims.

What are the Claims?

Shortly after the video of the song 'Montero' was released MSCHF announced that it would be selling infernal Nike sneakers. According to the satan.shoes website, the shoes each shoe will contain a drop of human blood mixed with ink in the sole. It also claimed that it will be limited edition and only 666 pairs will be available.

Since MSCHF mentioned that shoes are Nike Air Max 97s, people started doubting if Nike has entered into a partnership with Lil Nas X to create the Satan shoes. Many took to social media to find out the authenticity of the claim, as Nike till then didn't comment on the report.

What's the Truth?

The entire confusion arises from MSCHF mentioning Nike's name. Several social media users have been raising doubts if Nike could really partner with Lil Nas X for selling Satan shoes with human blood in it. However, fact is that although the shows being used by Lil Nas X is a Nike product, the company has nothing to do with the creation or sale of the "Satan shoes." "Nike did not release nor design these shoes," a spokesperson for Nike reportedly told in an email.

The seller of the Satan shoes is actually MSCHF, which has over time gained popularity or notoriety for "creating some of the most absurd, cynical, and viral projects and products that have spread across the internet," according to a Business Insider report. Lil Nas X entered into a partnership with MSCHF and not Nike.

Much like internet users can find "Jesus shoes" at jesus.shoes, they can also buy "Satan shoes" at satan.shoes, but they are not being created or sold by Nike. MSCHF buys the shoes from Nike, following which MSCHF artists make their own creative modifications before selling them. The human blood in the shoes comes courtesy of the MSCHF team.

Business Insider described MSCHF as a "seven-person company" that has made products that "range from an astrology-based stock trading app, to a toaster-shaped bathbomb, to Holy Water-filled sneakers."

This time around, the "Satan shoes" got leaked early on Twitter but won't be available until 11 am on March 29, which will be marketed and sold by MSCHF.