Fact Check: Greta Thunberg Admits Climate Change is a Hoax; Says 'Climate Change Does Not Exist'

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg got embroiled in yet another conspiracy after a doctored clip showed her saying "climate change doesn't exist," during her interview on MSNBC. The altered clip, despite misrepresenting the 18-year-old's statement, has gone viral on multiple social media pages.

The clip first appeared in the post made by Instagram user named Republican Party News on June 21. The user captioned the clip: "Greta says climate change doesn't exist. Freudian slip by Greta Thunberg? If anyone has kept up with her recently, she speaks out in a different way than she used to about Climate Change."

Did Greta Thunberg Really Denied Climate Change ?

The clip is part of Thunberg's MSNBC interview with journalist Mehdi Hasan, which took place in March this year. While responding to Hasan's question about what executive action she would like President Joe Biden to take to address climate change, Thunberg responds by saying that she wants democratic change before admitting that climate change is a hoax.

"I would just tell him to tell the situation like it is – since the climate crisis does not exist, how can we expect people to want climate action?" the climate activist appears to say in the viral clip.

The clip then goes on to repeat Thunberg's statement "since the climate crisis doesn't exist" multiple times before showing her photo with a Pinocchio-inspired nose.

This Is What Greta Thunberg Wants to Tell Biden

Debunking the claims being made by the clip, USA Today said that viral video was altered to change the meaning of Thunberg's sentence.

In the original video, Thunberg while speaking about Biden said, "I would just tell him to tell the situation as it is. Because, I mean, yes, you could say – I meet with a lot of world leaders and they say, 'I can't do anything because I don't have the support from voters.' Well, how can you expect support and pressure from voters if you aren't treating the crisis like a crisis? Since the climate crisis doesn't exist, how can we expect people to want climate action?"

In the original video, which is nearly 5-minute long, the teen climate activist repeatedly asked the world leaders to present climate change as a crisis to influence public support for democratic climate action.