Joy Behar Cracks Homophobic Anal Sex Joke on NFL's First Gay Player Carl Nassib

Joy Behar, 'The View' co-host, faced backlash after she made a homophobic joke about Carl Nassib during a live segment on the show. On Monday, Nassib became NFL's first active player to come out as gay, a move that received a lot of buzz on social media.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib made the revelation through an Instagram post from his home in West Chester, Pennsylvania. "I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay," Nassib said. "I've been meaning to do this for a while now but finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest. I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for."

"I'm a pretty private person so I hope you guys know that I'm not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important," Nassib continued. "I actually hope that one day, videos like this and the whole coming out process are not necessary, but until then I will do my best and my part to cultivate a culture that's accepting and compassionate."

What Did Joy Behar Say About Nassib?

The homophobic incident took place during a segment when Behar along with her co-hosts Anna Navarro, Sara Haines and Meghan McCain were discussing Nassib's announcement during the show. "I know he's the first active NFL player ever to come as gay but come on it's 2021, is this such a big deal?" Behar said.

After her colleagues confirmed that it was big deal, Behar joked: "You know after they said penetration in the end zone they lost me." The comment cracked up the co-hosts except McCain who appeared to be frowning at the inappropriate gay joke.

The clip of the show went viral on the social media inviting the wrath of the netizens. Fearing backlash, Behar tried to cover up her blunder by asking her viewers to forget about her gay joke. "I just long for the days where you can just be gay in the world and it doesn't become a big deal. That inappropriate joke I made for daytime television - scratch it. Make believe I never said it. We'll be right back," she said later.

Netizens Slam Behar For Being 'Homophobic'

Despite Behar's request to 'scratch' off the gay joke, the social media users slammed her with many asking that she be removed from the show. "No, no one will forget this. She needs to be fired for being homophobic an laughing at Carl Nassib and the whole LGBTQ community. SHUT HER DOWN!" wrote a Twitter user.

"Joy Behar is a total moron. This is the woman who wondered whether Black Friday was racist. I guarantee the only reason she made the joke is because Nassib is a republican," wrote another.

""Joy Behar is why it's taken so long for Carl Nassib and others like him to come out publicly," read a tweet.