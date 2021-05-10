Fact-Check: Did 'The Simpsons' Predict the Rise in Dogecoin?

If there's one thing we know for sure about The Simpsons, it is that the popular animated TV series has been spot on with its predictions of the future over its three-decade-long run.

The show has been on the mark with its predictions of real-life happenings. These include Trump's presidency, the invention of smart watches, FIFA's corruption scandal, US beating Sweden to win a curling competition in the Olympics, Disney's Fox takeover, at least three Super Bowls and more recently, the coronavirus pandemic and the murder hornet invasion among several other major news events.

Thanks to its exemplary track record, after any major news event, a rumor starts circulating on social media claiming it was "predicted" by the long-running sitcom. Dogecoin, the meme cryptocurrency and its dramatic surge in value, was also predicted by the animated sitcom, according to similar rumors swirling on social media.

The digital currency, which its biggest promoter Elon Musk dubbed as as the "people's crypto," has soared to newer heights with over a 10,000% increase this year, giving retail traders a reason to rejoice and become millionaires overnight.

'The Simpsons' Dogecoin Prediction

Social media users started floating the dogecoin prediction claim using two images. One image shows the dogecoin symbol (Đ) chalked out on a whiteboard among a series of other cryptocurrency symbols including Bitcoin and Litecoin.

Meanwhile, in the other image, Homer can be seen reading a newspaper with a headline that reads, "FUNNY DOG TO MAKE LIFE WORTHWHILE," which many took as a reference to dogecoin, which has an image of a Shiba Inu dog as its symbol.

The image showing the cryptocurrency symbols is from an episode that aired in February last year. In Season 31, Episode 13, titled "Frinkcoin," Professor Frinkinvents a cryptocurrency called "Frinkcoin" that makes him the richest man in Springfield. However, Mr. Burns has no intention of losing the title to him so he hires a team of mathematicians to find a way to destroy the cryptocurrency.

The cryptocurrency symbols in the image were part of an algorithm to kill Professor Frink's cryptocurrency and ruin his plans. Dogecoin was founded in 2013, years before the episode aired so it's safe to say that it wasn't really a "prediction."

As far as the image showing Homer reading a newspaper with a familiar headline is concerned, it is from Season 8, Episode 14, 'The Itchy & Scratchy & Poochie Show,' which aired in February 1997. The "dog" on the front page of the newspaper is not a reference to the doge coin but refers to the widespread attention and significance given to "Poochie," a rapping cartoon dog that was added to"The Itchy & Scratchy Show" to boost the show's falling ratings.