FACT CHECK: Did President Donald Trump Publicly Declare That He Would Impose Martial Law on April 20, 2025?

Did U.S. President Donald Trump announce that he would impose Martial Law in the United States on April 20, 2025? The claim has gone viral on social media, with users fearing that such an action could prove to be perilous for the nation that is already struggling with its economy owing to the President's harsh tariffs.

However, the viral claim is completely false and baseless. Speculation that Trump might declare or enforce martial law on April 20 arose from an executive order connected to the potential use of the Insurrection Act of 1807. The order was tied to Trump describing the situation at the southern border as a national emergency.

Claim that Never Happened in the US

The claim first surfaced in a TikTok video posted on Wednesday, April 9, where it was presented through an on-screen text banner that read: "TRUMP DECLARES MARTIAL LAW APRIL 20TH."

The post looked somewhat like this:

However, the claim is false. As of April 9, 2025, there had been no official declaration by Trump announcing that martial law would be imposed on April 20. A search of the White House website yielded no results related to "martial law," and Trump had not made any such announcement on Truth Social, X, Facebook, or Instagram.

Speculation about imminent martial law, particularly centered on the date April 20, circulated widely throughout April 2025, gaining significant traction on social media platforms—especially TikTok.

The rumors originated from an executive order Trump signed on his inauguration day, January 20, 2025. In that directive, he declared a national emergency at the U.S. southern border, claiming that: "Our southern border is overrun by cartels, criminal gangs, known terrorists, human traffickers, smugglers, unvetted military-age males from foreign adversaries, and illicit narcotics that harm Americans..."

Baseless Claims

As part of a series of directives, Trump instructed two cabinet members to assess the situation at the southern border and provide him with a report. They were also tasked with recommending whether or not he should invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807 — and were given a 90-day window to deliver their findings.

"Within 90 days of the date of this proclamation, the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary of Homeland Security shall submit a joint report to the President about the conditions at the southern border of the United States and any recommendations regarding additional actions that may be necessary to obtain complete operational control of the southern border, including whether to invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807."

Depending on whether the end date is counted, 90 days from January 20 falls on either April 19 or April 20, which is why April 20 became a focal point in the circulating rumors.

In short, the Insurrection Act grants the president the authority to deploy federal military forces to support civilian law enforcement in quelling an uprising. Under certain conditions, this can be done with or without the approval or request of state governors.

The claim thus is false and manipulated to mislead people.