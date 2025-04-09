FACT CHECK: Did President Trump Sell $2.3 Billion of His Truth Social Stock Just a Day Before He Announced Tariffs?

Did President Donald Trump sell $2.3 billion worth of his Truth Social stock, just the day before he announced sweeping "Liberation Day" tariffs? Internet is flooded with the claim that the President offloaded massive stocks on April 1, just a day before he slapped a 10% baseline tariff on imports from all U.S. trading partners.

Wall Street was rattled over the next two days as stocks plunged and major indexes bled. Social media users have since been trying to find out the truth. However, the claim is completely false as there is no evidence, such as any mandatory public filings that Trump sold his Truth Social shares on April 1.

Claim Originated after Tariff Announcement

The claim first appeared over the weekend in the form of a screenshot of a social media post, which circulated on platforms like X, Facebook, and Instagram. The text in the screenshot claimed: " Trump sold 2.3 billon worth of his truth social stock the day before he announced the tariffs. And other stock as well. His family did the same. What does that tell everyone?"

The original source of the screenshot couldn't be identified, though it appeared to originate from Facebook based on the background image.

However, the claim is false and baseless as there is no supporting evidence—such as the required public financial disclosures—indicating that Trump sold any shares in Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the company behind Truth Social, prior to the April 2, 2025, tariff announcement.

A representative from a firm associated with TMTG also described the claim as "false," and no reliable news outlets had reported any such stock sales by Trump at the time of review.

The Origin of the Strange Claim

The false claim appears to have its roots in a filing submitted by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 1, 2025. In that filing, TMTG registered certain shares — including 114,750,000 shares owned by the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust — for potential sale.

According to the document, Trump is listed as the "settlor and sole beneficiary" of the trust, while his son, Donald Trump Jr., serves as its trustee.

The SEC filing, officially known as a Form S-3 Registration Statement, allows for the shares to be sold at some point but does not require shareholders to sell or dictate when a sale must occur.

Also, according to filings with the SEC, Trump is currently not permitted to sell his shares in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., the parent company of the Truth Social platform. Hence the claim is completely false.