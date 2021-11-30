FACT CHECK: Did Nancy Pelosi Buy a $25 Million Mansion in Florida?

Nancy Pelosi is always in the news but not always for the right reasons. A strange claim has been doing the rounds for the past few days that Pelosi, the Speaker of the House, recently bought a $25 million mansion in Florida, which not many know of. While many have been taken by surprise, many are confused whether Pelosi did really buy a mansion in Florida worth $25 million lately.

Fact is that there is no truth in the claim and it is nothing but a piece of misinformation that is being spread on social media. The fact that she has not bought any mansion in Florida has been verified form at least two sources.

The Origin of the Claim

On November 24, a claim appeared in the form of a post on Facebook. The strange claim posted by a Facebook user, Gobe Hoffman, read: "Interesting, she doesn't want to live in the state she created? Also, she must not be to worried about the climate change thing she's been screeching about for years."

The strange post also claimed that a Donald Trump boat parade has been planned to welcome her to the mansion. "Word is, a large #trump boat parade is planned for her arrival. Welcoming her with open arms."

The post was accompanied by a photo of a large house or a mansion and carried a caption claiming that it costs $25 million and is located in Florida and is now owned by Pelosi.

"Nancy Pelosi just went into contract to buy a Florida oceanfront mansion listed for $25,000,000 Just checked with top broker in area who confirm this information 10,000 sf property on Jupiter Island just changed to "pending" on MLS," the caption read.

Fact and Fiction

The claim left people confused on social media. Moreover, the image of the mansion further raised doubts in the minds of people. Since November 24, people have now been asking if Pelosi really bought the mansion for $25 million.

Fact is that there is absolutely no truth in the claim. Drew Hammill, the deputy chief of staff for Peolsi straightaway has refuted the weird claims. "This is completely false," Hammill said in an email to Lead Stories on November 29, 2021. "There's no such pending sale nor is the family looking or interested."

Even the broker of the property has confirmed that Pelosi didn't buy the property. "It is not Nancy Pelosi and no relation to Nancy Pelosi," said broker Elizabeth Bourque with Southern Shore Properties.

The mansion is located in Hobe Sound, Florida, and is listed as "pending" for $25,000,000 on Zillow. This further proves that the mansion is still unsold and the claim made on Facebook is baseless and completely false.