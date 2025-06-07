FACT CHECK: Did Donald Trump Post on Truth Social That Elon Musk 'Totally' Did a Nazi Salute?

There have been several claims floating on social media amid the escalating feud between Elon Musk and Donald Trump. On Friday, a claim surfaced online alleging that President Trump wrote on Truth Social that the tech mogul and ex-White House adviser "totally" did a Nazi salute. The claim went viral in no time.

However, the claim is not true and just like many of the rumors have been circulating online, confusing users. Musk and Trump have been engaged in an online feud over the past few days which intensified on Thursday, with both going out of control. Since then several claims have surfaced and much like the others are false.

The Weird Claim

The claim first appeared on Thursday. According to the claim, Trump posted on social media that Musk "totally" did a Nazi salute. The alleged post read, "That totally was a Nazi salute that Elon did by the way. You know it. I know it. Everyone knows it."

The message shown in the image referred to an incident during Trump's second Inauguration Day in January, when Musk raised his arm in a way that many felt resembled the stiff-armed salute linked to Nazism. Musk later accused the "legacy media" of wrongly portraying his gesture.

The image was shared on multiple social media platforms, including a June 6, 2025 post on X from the @TylerDurden account. The fake post was uploaded without any accompanying caption or explanation.

Several social media users have since been trying to verify the authenticity of the post.

However, the claim is completely false, with the intention of either cracking a joke or spreading misinformation amid the ongoing feud.

No Authenticity of Image

An extensive review of Donald Trump's Truth Social account also showed no evidence of a post matching the claim between May 31 and June 6, 2025.

Also, a Google search using the "site:" operator to look for the term "Nazi" within truthsocial.com/@realdonaldtrump returned no results, suggesting that no such post had been recently indexed by Google.

Trump's Truth, a site that keeps a record of Trump's posts on Truth Social, also showed no entries containing the phrase "Nazi salute."

The claim, thus, is completely false.