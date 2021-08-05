FACT CHECK: Did CDC Say COVID-19 Vaccines are Failing and Those Vaccinated are 'Superspreaders'?

The Delta variant of the COVID-19 has been on the rise in the United States for the past month and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in a bid to check the spread of the virus held a press briefing on July 27. It issued a range of mandates and even reversed the previous mask recommendation in response to the surge in new COVID-19 cases.

The mask recommendations were made for even those who are fully vaccinated. However, since then a claim is being made on social media that the CDC said that vaccines are failing and those who are fully vaccinated are "superspreaders". This has left many confused but truth is that the CDC never said anything like that.

Distorting the Message

A couple of days after the CDC reversed its mask recommendation, Natural News, a pseudoscience conspiracy theory website, wrote that the CDC has not only changed its stance on wearing masks but has also claimed that the vaccines are of no use. The website reported that the health agency has claimed that the vaccines that have been given to millions are failing and those who are vaccinated are now being considered "superspreaders."

The claim made by Natural News didn't end there. It quoted a "confession" and claimed that was made by CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, wherein he publicly accepted that vaccines were failing and that "vaccinated people may now carry higher viral loads than unvaccinated people."

"In making these public statements, the CDC just admitted that the entire promise that vaccinated people were immune to covid and couldn't spread it to others just unraveled. Immediately, the CDC demanded that the entire nation reverts to neanderthal mask mandates, even for those who have been "fully vaccinated," the website wrote.

Echoing the claims, radio personality Stew Peters said on Rumble, said that vaccines are more dangerous than the Delta variant. "Dr. Jane Ruby joined Stew Peters to reveal that the "Delta Variant" may not be the killer, but that the 'vaccines' are likely causing the trauma being treated at hospitals," Peters said.

Since then many have been trying to find out the truth behind the claims.

What's the Truth?

On July 27, CDC held a press briefing alerting people about the rising coronavirus cases. It did also reverse the mask recommendations. So far it's true. The briefing went on for 22 minutes, the recording of which is available on CDC's website.

In these 22 minutes, the CDC never said that vaccines were failing or that those vaccinated are now "superspreaders". In fact, the agency stated that had more Americans been vaccinated, there would not be a surge in cases.

"As CDC has recommended for months, unvaccinated individuals should get vaccinated and continue masking until they are fully vaccinated in areas with substantial and high transmission," said Walensky.

Moreover, at no point during the press briefing did Walensky mention the word "superspreaders". Instead, she said that vaccinated individuals represent a negligible amount of transmission occurring throughout the nation.

Hence the claim is completely false and nothing but misinformation being spread surrounding the COVID-19.