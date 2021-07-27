Who is Jummai Nache? Minnesota Woman's Both Legs Amputated after Contracting COVID-19 Despite Fully Vaccinated

A Minnesota woman had the most horrific experience of her life after both her legs had to be amputated after contracting COVID-19 despite being vaccinated. Jummai Nache, a Nigerian healthcare worker in Minneapolis received the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on February 1 but still contracted COVID-19 a few days.

Her condition soon deteriorated and she had to be hospitalized, with her legs now amputated. What's worse is that she will soon have both her hands amputated as well. Nache's family is now clueless and is trying to find out answers if the Pfizer vaccine is the reason behind her medical condition.

Horrifying Experience

Nache who works as a medical assistant was taken to hospital by her husband Philip a few days after she received her Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as she had developed some reactions and was having severe chest pain. A day later, she tested positive for COVID-19, and her condition quickly deteriorated and she had to be hospitalized, according to a Daily Mail report.

So much so that her legs started swelling and rotting and eventually had to be amputated. The family is now clueless about what to do as her hands too will now require amputation.

"Jummai and I were shocked when we received the result that she was Covid-19 positive because she had not manifested any symptom before taking the shot," Philip wrote in a letter attached to a GoFundMe for the couple.

In the letter detailed his wife's medical condition and how she started developing reactions. He mentioned that after months of medical examinations and consultations with doctors he concluded that his Jummai had developed some serious reactions.

He said that his wife suffered from an arterial blood clot, respiratory disease, cardiomyopathy (heart muscle disease), anemia, ischemia and multiple inflammatory syndrome (MIS) - a condition where multiple organs in the body become inflamed.

She was even put on ventilator on February 14 and her case was referred to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to investigate. After a virtual call that included 70 to 80 health experts from around the country, the CDC determined that COVID-19 and MIS combined were the cause of her complications, according to the GoFundMe page.

Accepting Their Fate

Philip is still confused and is not sure if Jummai would have led a normal life had she not taken the vaccine. "We later accepted that perhaps, the virus and the vaccine together contributed to the adverse reaction on her body based on the report of the Infectious Disease physician that Jummai was asymptomatic," he told the outlet.

However, the CDC hasn't been able to determine if Jummai's medical condition was due to the vaccine. Philip isn't convinced with the investigation and finding by the CDC and questions why he didn't contract the desease despite being so close to his wife.

Moreover, he also doesn't know what role the vaccine played inside the body as she was perfectly normal till she took the jab. "My experience on this journey has been so difficult but I can't imagine the excruciating pain mentally, physically and emotionally that my wife is going through," he wrote.

Jummai and Philip are Nigerian immigrants who came to America as church planters as part of the Minnesota-Wisconsin Baptist Convention (MWBC) in the Twin Cities. There are now waiting for a miracle to happen that could save Jummai from getting her hands amputated but that's quite unlikely.

However, Jummai, according to Philip, is strong and accepted her fate and her heart has healed after the amputation. More than $100,000 has been raised for the couple as of Monday morning.

"We are grateful to God for His grace upon Jummai, the children and myself as we go through this unprecedented experience and the painful challenges! GOD KNOWS!" he wrote.