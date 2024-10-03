Fact Check Debunks Viral Video of Netanyahu Fleeing to Bunker After Iran's Missile Strike

A video showing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu running down a building corridor went viral on social media shortly after Iran's missile strikes on Tel Aviv. Many posts claimed that the footage showed Netanyahu fleeing to a bunker in response to the Iranian attack. One viral post stated, "Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu is running to save his life... How many days he will hide in a bunker?"

However, a fact-check reveals the video is old and unrelated to the recent events. Here's what our investigation uncovered.

The Viral Video

The video, widely circulated on various social media platforms, sparked speculation and conspiracy theories about Netanyahu's response to the attacks. Social media users took the footage as proof that the Israeli leader was seeking refuge amid the escalating tension between Israel and Iran. The claim gained traction quickly, with many believing it showed Netanyahu's immediate reaction to the strikes.

But the video isn't from this week. India Today's Fact Check team set out to verify the truth behind the viral clip.

Investigation

A reverse search of key frames from the video led to its origins. The footage was first shared by Netanyahu himself almost three years ago. His official X account, formerly Twitter, posted the clip on December 14, 2021. The caption was written in Hebrew, which roughly translates to, "I am always proud to run for you." Netanyahu further clarified that the video was taken just 30 minutes earlier, during his visit to the Knesset, Israel's parliament.

The Truth

Contrary to claims, the video is not recent and has no connection to Iran's recent missile strikes on Israel. It was a routine clip from 2021, unrelated to any emergency situation. There is no evidence to suggest that Netanyahu fled to a bunker following the Iranian attacks.

The widespread sharing of the video with false claims highlights the dangers of misinformation, especially in times of heightened international tension. It's essential to verify facts before jumping to conclusions. This incident serves as a reminder of how quickly misinformation can spread and influence public opinion.

The video of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu running down a corridor is nearly three years old and unrelated to the recent missile attacks by Iran. It was taken in 2021 and shared by Netanyahu himself at the time. The claims of him fleeing to a bunker are completely baseless.