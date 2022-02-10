FACT CHECK: Chelsea Clinton's "Secret Lesbian Love Affair" With Exotic Dancer Taken For True?

News of Chelsea Clinton having a "secret lesbian love affair" with an exotic dancer has been doing rounds on the internet after a satirical news website called 'RINGSSSSS' which claims to be â€“ voted "Best Satire Site On The Planet 3 Times," published a fictional story with the headline that says, Chelsea Clinton's Secret Lesbian Love Affair With Exotic Dancer."

Well, sorry to disappoint those who were looking for having fun of gossiping because that's not true. The "Chelsea Clinton lesbian love affair" story posted on the website is 'FAKE'. Moreover, the photo used as the feature image in the controversial article is of the former first daughter and singer Alyson Cambridge from an event in 2017 at the Stonewall Inn for kicking off Gay Pride Month in New York City. The photo is currently circulating on several media websites.

Also, The About Us section of the satirical website reads: "Ringssss is a fabricated satirical newspaper and comedy website. Ringsssss uses invented names in all its stories, except in cases when public figures are being satirized. Any other use of real names is accidental and coincidental."

The website also warns that the content on its platform is unfit for users under 18 years. "Ringsssss is not intended for people under 18 years of age," it says, which means it mostly publishes X-rated and adult entertainment stories.

Who is Chelsea Clinton?

For those who are unaware, Chelsea Clinton is the only child of Bill Clinton, the 42nd president of the United States and Hillary Clinton, who is aformer U.S. Secretary of State and 2016 presidential candidate.

Here is the original photo of Clinton and the woman:

Moreover, this isn't the first time fake news being circulated on social media. There are many websites circulating fake news, which leads to 'Fact Check' stories being published by genuine media outlets.