American writer and civil rights activist Shaun King called for the removal of all images depicting Jesus as 'white European' because it represented white supremacy. King's tweet on the micro-blogging site led to a wide-spread outrage with many calling it a threat to Christianity.

Amidst the backdrop of violent Black Lives Matter protests, many demonstrators have torn down and vandalized historical monuments and statues. The violent protests erupted after the death of 46-year-old black man George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

'White Jesus' a Symbol of White Supremacy: King

In a series of tweets posted today, King, the co-founder of Real Justice PAC, offered his support to the BLM movement. "Yes I think the statues of the white European they claim is Jesus should also come down. They are a form of white supremacy. Always have been," King tweeted. "In the Bible, when the family of Jesus wanted to hide and blend in, guess where they went? EGYPT! Not Demark. Tear them down."

Following up on the post in another tweet, King said that white Jesus is a lie and a tool of white supremacy created to help white people use Christianity as a tool of oppression. He went on to add that white people would never have accepted a religion from a Brown man.

King, who was one of the leading voices in the BLM, faced a severe backlash when people questioned his race and said that he was a Caucasian falsely portraying himself as black, reported Fox News.

Trump's Lawyer Fears Christianity is 'Being Cancelled'

Earlier, today US President Donald Trump's legal adviser and attorney, Jenna Ellis raged a controversy after she raised her fears over the 'Cancel Christianity' trend. In a tweet, Ellis wrote: "I'm going on record now: If they try to cancel Christianity, if they try to force me to apologize or recant my Faith, I will not bend, I will not waver, I will not break. On Christ the solid Rock I stand. And I'm proud to be an American."

However, her tweet enraged the twitter with many questioning who 'they' were in her tweet. "What the ever lovin Jesus Christ are you sqwaking about? Satan LEAVE this vessel! Holy crap," tweeted a user. "Pumpkin, you support and work for Trump. You've already canceled your own Christianity," wrote another.

Twitter Enraged Over King's and Ellis' Tweets

Hashtag Christianity was one of Twitter's most trending topics. "Look at them giving the entire game away. The Confederate statues, the memorials to slaveholders, and now this bizarre paranoia about statues of Christ, who they've perverted into a symbol of Neo-Confederate power. They can't even help but expose the white supremacist system," wrote a user.

"No one has a photo of Jesus, so if a blonde haired blue eyed or black haired black eyed Jesus speaks to your heart, then there's nothing wrong either way. No one has the right to take down a statue by force. We vote, but we didn't vote. This is the new world you want? #kingmaker," another user stated.

'Cancelling Christianity' was also being talked about on the microblogging site. "@orgtogethernc just hosted a Faith & Politics event with a number of faith leaders in North Carolina tonight. Nobody is "cancelling Christianity". If you look at the moral movement in our nation, many faith leaders are the ones pushing for change. We are cancelling hate," wrote a user.

"Taking down statues of slavers or war criminals and placing them in museums is one thing. Painting over murals and taking down stained glass windows is entirely another thing. You know who else tore down images they didn't agree with? The Taliban," tweeted another.