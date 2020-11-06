As the US Presidential Election results continue to go on, the viewers have been discovering something to have a laugh at in a clip of a CNN journalist who was seemingly trolled by PornHub in a funny video. The video that has gone viral on social media features the Chief Political Correspondent of CNN John King talking through the Republican and the Democrat divide in Georgia when the logo of the porn website floats into the view of the audience on the virtual election map.

In the video, King can be seen swiftly flick the sign out of the way with his before as he continued to read from his card. As soon as the clip was shared on Twitter it was retweeted by thousands of people who were shocked and amused.

PornHub and CNN

"It is the highlight of the election and the whole world is here for John King's reaction," declared one as reported by the Mirror. "The sideways glance rocks but it's the pocket fumbling that finishes me," another said. "After all his stellar work this week, John King's Porn Hub moment may be the GIF he is remembered for," another netizen mentioned.

But despite the clip causing so much excitement among the netizens, the apparent crashing of Pornhub on the broadcast was revealed to be a hoax, as reported by the Mirror. John King has been an attraction of a lot of attention this week as the viewers praised him for the way he covered the election.

On Thursday, King admitted that he slept for just six hours in the three days as he continued to lead the updates on the channel on the political fight between Trump and Biden. "I've been on air 12-14 hours both Tuesday and Wednesday," King said in a statement as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

"Tuesday night I got 2.5 hours sleep; Wednesday night 4. Happy to do as much as I can. This is an amazing and consequential story. More so because of the pandemic and its impact on everything," he added. Trump and Biden are still awaiting the official results of the election. The results are slowly starting to go in favor of Biden as Trump suspected fraud.

