F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers Episode 4 Spoilers and Streaming Details; Trouble Looms for Gorya

It will also feature the various challenges faced by Gorya and her family because of her romance with Thyme.

The promo for this week shows Thyme's sister, Tia, telling him about the consequences of his relationship with Gorya. The clip also shows Gorya's parents discussing a financial crisis. The landlord asked them to pay the rent immediately to avoid any problems.

The root cause for this financial crisis could be Thyme's mother, Roselyn. She is an ambitious businesswoman. According to Tia, her mother will never approve of Thyme's relationship with Gorya. A simple background check on Gorya could be the first move by Roselyn to stop his son from seeing his schoolmate.

Roselyn could also try to stop Thyme from seeing his best friends -- Ren, Kavin, and MJ. He could do homeschooling and focus more on the family business. These things might happen immediately after Thyme and Gorya enjoy their first date.

F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers Episode 3 Recap

In chapter 3 of this Thai teen drama, Gorya got closer to the F4 members. In this episode, Thyme also made his first move to impress Gorya. But when things did not work for him, he took his sister's advice and asked Gorya for an outing. Although Gorya was initially confused about his actions, she concluded that Thyme came up with a new way to bully her.

Gorya decided to spend her weekend with Kaning, her best friend. But as time passed by, she developed feelings for Thyme and decided to check on him. To her surprise, he was waiting for her near the clock tower. When she met him, he was waiting for him. The viewers will know more about that day in the upcoming episode.

Ren-Mira Romance

F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers episode 3 also focussed on the romantic relationship between Ren and Mira. Ren was shocked to know about Mira's decision to leave the country to become a human rights lawyer. Although he tried to stop her, it didn't work out.

As he was trying to find a way to cope with reality, Gorya came searching for him. He shared his pain with her, and she decided to help him. Gorya met Mira and requested her to change the decision. But Mira told Gorya that it was impossible because many helpless people waited for her in France.

When Ren overheard the chat between Gorya and Mira, he became furious. He waited for Gorya outside and confronted her. Ren asked Gorya to stop interfering in others' matters. After a heated argument with Ren, Gorya convinced him to accompany Mira to France.

Hoe to Watch F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers Episode 4?

F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers episode 4 will air on GMM25 Saturday at 8.30 pm ICT. People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Australia, can watch the teen drama on the official YouTube channel of GMM25 with subtitles. The Thai drama will be available to stream on VIU also.