Krystal of f(x) is going to end her stint with SM Entertainment and is all set to join a new agency, stated a report in Ilgan Sports publication. The report claimed that Krystal, who was with SM Entertainment for over 10 years, is preparing to begin a new chapter in her life in a new place.

Chrystal Soo Jung, popular as Krystal, has not finalized the agency she is going to join but is said to have met with representatives of a number of actor management companies. The news of the singer leaving SM Entertainment started spreading as her exclusive contract with the agency is coming to an end soon. Many agencies have approached her says the report.

The SM Entertainment had issued a statement regarding Krystal's contract recently. "Our exclusive contract with Krystal expires in late August. We will continue to have discussions with Krystal about renewing the contract," the agency had stated.

The American singer based in South Korea, Krystal is looking at an agency that will be helpful to her in promoting her acting skills as well as supporting her as a musician. Apart from being a successful singer, Krystal has made a name as an actress through her performance in dramas The Heirs in 2013, My Lovely Girl in 2014, Prison Playbook in 2017, The Bride of Habaek in 2017, and Player in 2018.

Krystal's Bond with SM Entertainment

Krystal was born in San Francisco in California, USA. She shifted to South Korea along with her family in the 1980s. Even before she had shifted to South Korea, when she was on a trip to Korea in 2000 she along with her sister were offered a cameo role in Shinhwa's Wedding March music video by SN Entertainment. However, her parents only allowed her elder sister Jessica Jung (Girl's Generation) to be featured in the video as they told Krystal was too young to participate.

After the family shifted to South Korea, Krystal started her entertainment career with television commercials in 2012. In 2006, she joined SM Entertainment and made her Kpop debut with f(x) band in 2009. She was trained by SM Entertainment for three years before her debut.

Thus, Krystal has a 14-year relationship with SM Entertainment which she has decided to bid adieu. Quoting industry insiders Meaww and Koreaboo publications have stated that the actress cum singer has already left SM Entertainment. Her latest stint in Kdramas is OCN's military drama The Search, where she will be seen playing an elite army officer.