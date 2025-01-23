"Extraordinary Wife and Wonderful Mother" ! Donald Trump Wishes Melania 20th Wedding Anniversary With Nostalgic Wedding Photograph

Former U.S. President Donald Trump celebrated his 20-year marriage to Melania Trump on Tuesday with a sentimental digital tribute featuring a vintage wedding photograph.

Posting across social media platforms, Trump shared a heartfelt message: "Happy 20th Anniversary to Melania," alongside an image from their 2005 wedding ceremony.

The @POTUS account echoed the sentiment, with Trump describing Melania as an "extraordinary wife and wonderful mother."

The couple, who first met in 1998, married in an extravagant ceremony at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-By-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida. Their wedding drew 350 guests and concluded with a reception at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

Melania's wedding ensemble was a centerpiece of the event, featuring a $100,000 Christian Dior gown with a 13-foot train and a 16-foot crystal-beaded veil. The dress required over 500 hours of meticulous hand sewing.

The Mar-a-Lago reception was equally luxurious, decorated with 10,000 flowers and serving premium offerings like caviar and Cristal champagne. The ballroom featured long tables draped in cream and gold, hosting 500 guests.

Local Palm Beach newspapers from 2005 described the event's opulence, noting gleaming chandeliers, gold leaf decorations, and elaborate floral arrangements. Designer Preston Bailey curated the reception's intricate design, wrapping candelabras in white orchids and roses.

The anniversary post emerges during a complex period of Trump's political and legal landscape, offering a rare personal glimpse into the couple's enduring relationship.

Melania, originally from Slovenia, has maintained a more reserved public profile compared to her husband's high-profile political persona. Their marriage has navigated significant public scrutiny, including Trump's presidential term and subsequent legal challenges.

Twenty years after their wedding, the social media tribute represents a moment of personal celebration amid ongoing public and political narratives.