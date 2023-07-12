Explained :How Do Chatbots Like ChatGPT Work, and What are Hallucinating Chatbots?

Chatbots have become increasingly common in a variety of areas, spanning from customer service to healthcare and beyond, in recent years. These artificial intelligence-powered conversational agents give automated responses and replicate human-like interactions. ChatGPT, an advanced language model built by OpenAI, is one such prominent chatbot. But how do chatbots like ChatGPT function?

The deep learning architecture at the heart of Chatbots like ChatGPT's functionality. It employs the Transformer model, an approach based on a neural network with numerous layers of self-attention mechanisms. Based on the input, this design enables the model to comprehend and provide coherent replies. Training ChatGPT is subjected to massive amounts of text data from the internet. The model gradually develops a comprehension of grammar, syntax, and even some amount of context as it learns to anticipate the next word in a phrase. The model's parameters are iteratively adjusted during the training phase to minimise the discrepancy between its predictions and the actual text.

Chatbots can generate responses after being trained by collecting user input and processing it through its neural network. It deconstructs the input into tokens that are subsequently embedded and sent through the model's layers. The model's self-attention mechanism allows it to focus on different areas of the input, allowing it to capture pertinent information and provide contextually appropriate answers.

What are Hallucinating Chatbots?

Hallucination in AI chatbots as "when a machine provides convincing but completely made-up answers." It is not a new problem, and developers have warned of AI models being convinced of wholly false facts and replying to questions with fabricated responses.

Furthermore, because these models are unable to distinguish between contextual information and facts, hallucinations can occur as a defining feature of advanced generative natural language processing (NLP) models, which require the ability to rewrite, summarise, and display intricate tracts of text without constraints.

This presents the issue of facts not being sacred, as they can be treated contextually while sorting through data. As input, an AI chatbot could use commonly available information rather than accurate knowledge.When sophisticated grammar or arcane source material is used, the problem becomes even more acute.

As a result, AI models may begin to convey and even believe in concepts or information that are wrong yet are given to them by a high number of user inputs. Furthermore, because these models are unable to distinguish between contextual information and facts, they respond to queries with incorrect answers.