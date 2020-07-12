After easing lockdown measures, the United States has been witnessing a sudden surge in coronavirus positive cases, and now, the figure has touched a record number of 69,000 in a day. As scare looms large, a top medical expert has warned the authorities that coronavirus related deaths in the United States will rise drastically in the coming days if the government fails to impose new lockdown measures.

Dire Warning from Top Expert

The new warning is being issued by Dr Bob Lahita, a Rutgers medical professor. According to Lahita, the only way to reduce the number of deaths in the country is by introducing new lockdown measures. It should be noted that the recent surge in coronavirus cases is due to the reopening of economies in states like California, Texas, and Florida.

"I'm hoping that the governors use some common sense and close up again. It comes close to irresponsible, reopening until we have absolute proof that the disease is under control. I understand that some of these meetings at the governors' mansions have included eight businesspeople versus one epidemiologist or one doctor. Prioritization for a lot of the governors are to get the economy rolling again," Lahita told CBS News.

Current Coronavirus Statistics and the Dilemma Surrounding Mutation

As per the latest statistics, there are more than 10.2 million coronavirus positive cases in the world, and the pandemic has already claimed the lives of more than 568,800 people. In the United States alone, the death toll has risen to 137,480.

In the meantime, a study conducted by researchers at Zhejiang University had suggested that the entire global healthcare sector had actually underestimated the mutation capabilities of this pathogen. According to this study, coronavirus has already mutated to more than 30 different strains, which makes it difficult to find an overall cure for COVID-19 in a quick time.