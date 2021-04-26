EXO's Baekhyun's Birthday Plans Revealed; the Bambi Singer to Live Stream the Celebration

The fans of EXO's Baekhyun have a reason to cheer as the singer is going to celebrate his birthday. They were a little disappointed after learning that he was prepping up to leave for his mandatory military service on his birthday (6 May) itself.

Now, it has been revealed that Baekhyun will be celebrating his special day before his military enlistment. Well, the 28-year old will virtually meet his fans on 1 May. He will be hosting 'B-day: Baekhyun Day' through Naver V Live Exo's channel which will appear before fans at 3 pm.

The Bambi singer's special V Live will be packed with lots of entertainment that includes music talk, mini-games, and a Q&A session. The announcement has made his fans happy.

Baekhyun's Military Enlistment

Baekhyun is reportedly enlisted as a social service worker due to health issues. He has received a Grade-4 due to his hypothyroidism. Normally, people with hypothyroidism are issued a Grade 3, but the Exo member received a Grade 4 after he submitted the proof of being on medication for the last six months.

He will be undergoing a mandatory three weeks of basic military training before taking up the role of a social service worker. Since he is not be enlisted as a soldier, Baekhyun will be allowed to return to his home after 6 pm KST.

The Exo member had earlier revealed that hypothyroidism had become a threat to his career.

It has to be noted that after D.O., Xiumin, Suho, Chen, and Chanyeol, he is the sixth member from the Exo to be enlisted in the military service.

Bambi Becomes 'Double-Million Seller'

Baekhyun's new album Bambi has witnessed two million sales. After hitting the store on 30 March, it surpassed the 1-million mark in just 20 days. Thus becoming the second artist to hit this milestone both as a solo artist and a group after Seo Taiji.

He has now earned the tag of "double million-seller."

Not only domestic charts, but it also topped international charts. The album occupied the numero uno position on iTunes Top Albums charts in over 60 regions.