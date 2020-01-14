Since the big announcement by EXO Chen on Monday, there are many questions the fans are raising, the most prominent of this is Who is EXO Chen's girlfriend? Who, he is planning to get married soon.

The fans obviously are overjoyed that finally the popular South Korean boy band Exo's Chen is going to get married but the announcement that his girlfriend is pregnant has sparked debate over bad sex education in South Korea.

Chen shared a hand-written letter for his fans announcing his wedding plans.

In the handwritten letter to fans, Chen wrote that he was "nervous" sharing this news and hinted at a pregnancy. He wrote: "I have a girlfriend I want to spend the rest of my life with."

Without exactly mentioning a pregnancy, he wrote that "a blessing" came his way and that he was taken aback but could not "lose any more time thinking about when or how (he) should announce this" and summoned the courage to go public with the news.

SM Entertainment confirmed the news in a statement: "Chen has met someone precious to him and will be getting married. The bride is not in show business and the wedding will be held privately with only their families in attendance."

It added that Chen, whose real name is Kim Jong-dae, will continue to work hard and asked for the public's blessings for his marriage.

Commenting on the pregnancy of Chen's girlfriend an EXO fan wrote:"...it seems like in Korean entertainment a sudden wedding almost always means there's a baby on the way."

"Makes sense considering abortion is mostly illegal in Korea and having a baby out of wedlock a big no no," another EXO fan wrote. A fan suggested the need for improved sex education in the country, especially considering the number of "surprise" pregnancies among celebrities in Korea.

The sex education on several occasions in South Korea has come under criticism.

The United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child on 27 September 2019 even issued a statement urging South Korea to revamp its sexuality education curriculum to cover age-appropriate sexual education, giving special attention to preventing adolescent pregnancies and HIV/AIDS.

The committee also asked the country to remove discriminatory and gender-stereotypical

language from the National Standard on School Sexual Education.