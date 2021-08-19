Exclusive: David Gokhshtein Says Dogecoin is 'Special' and Will Touch the $1 Milestone Soon

David Gokhshtein, the founder of Gokhshtein Media and CEO of PAC Protocol, remains extremely bullish on Dogecoin and the crypto is one among his favorite coins on the market.

Gokhshtein spoke exclusively to The International Business Times on why he believes Dogecoin is special and what makes it stand apart from the rest of the alt coins trading in the market.

Will Dogecoin Reach $1 In 2021?

Dogecoin surely has the potential to touch the $1 milestone by the end of 2021, says Gokhshtein and explained that Doge community works full-time on their precious meme-coin as every investor is doing his/her bit to bring it back to its glorious days.

Gokhshtein says the community might even perhaps end up making the coin much more greater, as they're effectively educating new investors on the potential it has and have kept the community alive and thriving with full of positive vibes.

''Yes, I believe Dogecoin will hit $1,'' he says and added that the bull run is possible ''with the current market conditions,'' as every coin is following Bitcoin's recovery that could lead to a path to greener pastures.

''The reason I believe Doge is special is because just look at the community. It's huge and it has a positive vibe to it. It's also helping people get educated on cryptocurrency,'' said Gokhshtein and added that first-time investors are keen on placing their money in Dogecoin.

Ethereum Will Be 5-Digits Soon

Apart from Dogecoin, Gokhshtein revealed that he's also super bullish on Ethereum (ETH) after the London Fork update and believes it would reach five digits by the end of 2021. ETH is currently trading at $3,000 at the time of publishing.

''I'm super bullish on ETH. It's definitely going to five digits this year,'' he predicted.

Also, the founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, recently joined Dogecoin foundation's advisory board to accelerate development efforts and would work alongside previous board members Jens Weichers, Michi Lumin and Ross Nicoll.

Dogecoin at the time of publishing was trading at $0.30 and is up +0.64% in the days trade while Ethereum is trading at $3,000 and is up +0.02%. Experts predict both the coins could touch new highs by the end of 2021.