EXchange: Another Beginning to Premiere in January; Everything to Know About TVING's New Spin-off

EXchange: Another Beginning is a new spin-off of TVING's hit dating show EXchange, also known as Transit Love. TVING released several details about the upcoming spin-off, including the cast and the premiere date. The poster officially announced the new spin-off's premiere date. The dating show will begin airing in the fourth week of January.

The upcoming spin-off will feature the cast members from various seasons of the EXchange series. It will follow the casts as they go on a trip together. The followers of this unique dating show are eagerly looking forward to the spin-off. They are waiting to watch their favorite cast members from different seasons back on screens again and get updates on their relationship status.

The production team asked the viewers to closely watch the interesting stories that unfold when the cast members travel to new destinations. According to the producers, they started the spin-off to feature the gathering between the original EXchange series' cast members.

"We started this spin-off with the idea of what it would be like if the cast members, who elicited empathy by showing their honest selves between their exes and new crushes, gathered again in one place. We ask for your interest in the stories that unfold in the new travel destinations," the production team shared.

Here is everything about TVING's new spin-off of the hit dating show EXchange, also known as Transit Love.

When and Where to Watch?

EXchange: Another Beginning will premiere on TVING on Saturday (January 22). People in Korea can watch the spin-off on the streaming platform. Viewers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, Singapore, India, and the UK can watch the upcoming show on various streaming platforms.

Preview and Spoilers

The show invites viewers to an exciting journey with several cast members from the first three seasons of the original EXchange series through the first poster. The poster features a boarding pass with the destination mentioned as LOVE OR FRIENDS. A card lies on top of the boarding pass. The card had the following words written on it:

"A new message has arrived from EXchange."

The production team shared the cast members would go on a trip together and make a new beginning. They asked the viewers to watch the cast members closely to see the changes the new journey brings into their lives.

Panelists

The upcoming spin-off will feature all three panelists from the original EXchange series as MCs. Kim Ye Won, Lee Yong Jin, and Girl's Day member Yura will be EXchange: Another Beginning's panelists.

Netizens' Reactions

The followers of the original EXchange series shared their excitement about the upcoming spin-off immediately after TVING shared the first poster on X. Here are a few of them:

I am ready for the new spin-off. I want to watch Won Bin and Gwang Tae to join this spinoff.

Oh God. Here we go again. I'll watch. Okay.

Hoping and praying that my favorites would be here. But then... I highly doubt it, would nevertheless still be seated for this. TL mutuals, I've missed you so!

So they want me to be melodramatic on my birthday...okay I'm seated.