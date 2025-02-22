Ex-KGB Officer Claims Trump Was Recruited as 'Krasnov' by Soviet Union in 1987

A former intelligence officer has alleged that Donald Trump was recruited by the Soviet Union's KGB in 1987 and given a secret codename. The claim was made in a social media post by Alnur Mussayev, 71, a former KGB officer from Kazakhstan.

Mussayev stated that he worked in the 6th Directorate of the KGB in Moscow, which focused on counter-intelligence within the economy. The department allegedly recruited businessmen from capitalist countries, and Trump was one of their targets, according to Mussayev.

Trump's Alleged KGB Codename

The former spy further claimed that Trump was assigned the codename "Krasnov" after his recruitment. "In 1987, our directorate recruited Donald Trump, a 40-year-old American businessman, under the pseudonym Krasnov," Mussayev wrote in his post.

He elaborated that Trump was identified as a valuable asset at a time when the Soviet Union was actively seeking business leaders who could be influenced. Mussayev suggested that the KGB saw Trump as someone who could provide intelligence or be useful in the long term.

KGB Files Allegedly Removed

Mussayev made another bold claim, stating that Trump's KGB file has since been removed from Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB). He alleged that the documents are now privately held by a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Today, the personal file of resident 'Krasnov' has been removed from the FSB," he wrote. "It is being privately managed by one of Putin's close associates."

Mussayev did not provide evidence to support his allegations, and no official documents confirming his claims have surfaced.

Trump's Moscow Visit in 1987

Donald Trump first traveled to Moscow in 1987 as a real estate developer. Reports suggest that Soviet officials showed interest in him at the time. According to Politico, the KGB updated a personality questionnaire in 1985 to help case officers identify potential recruits, including business figures.

However, there is no verified proof that Trump was ever officially recruited by the Soviet Union.

No Response from Trump

As of now, neither Donald Trump nor his representatives have commented on Mussayev's allegations. The claims have sparked speculation but remain unverified.

Mussayev, who has survived multiple assassination attempts, hinted at concerns for his safety after making the explosive claims. "I hope I'll survive a third assassination attempt," he wrote in a follow-up comment.

These allegations come amid continued scrutiny over Trump's past business dealings and his relationship with Russia. While Mussayev's statements have drawn attention, experts stress that without solid proof, the claims remain speculative.

No Independent Verification

There has been no independent verification of Mussayev's claims by intelligence agencies or media outlets. The former KGB officer's post has fueled discussions but lacks tangible evidence.

Until concrete proof emerges, the story remains an unconfirmed claim from a former intelligence official.