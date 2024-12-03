Ex-Kansas Police Detective Who was Accused of Sex Trafficking, Raping Multiple Black Women, Commits Suicide Ahead of Trial

A disgraced former Kansas police detective about to stand trial on charges that he kidnapped and raped several women over the course of decades was found dead at his residence on Monday morning.

Authorities discovered the body of Roger Golubski, 71, after he failed to show up for jury selection in his long-awaited trial in Topeka. They said he died by suicide.

Golubski Found Dead with Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said police responded to a 911 call at Golubski's home in Edwardsville just after 9 a.m. where officers found Golubski on his back porch dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The KBI said in a news release that there were no immediate indications of foul play and that Golubski's death remains under investigation.

Golubski's lead defense attorney, Chris Joseph, said in a brief interview Monday afternoon that Golubski had steadfastly maintained his innocence and that his death should not be construed as an admission of guilt. He said he did not know if his client left a note behind and said he did not wish to provide any further comment at this time.

Golubski was Accused of Preying on Black Women

As previously reported, the retired detective was facing trial over accusations of using his position as a police officer in Kansas City, Kansas, to sexually assault vulnerable Black women over the course of decades. Prosecutors said in court filings that Golubski hand-picked his victims because he was confident they would never be believed.

According to his indictment, Golubski "chose young Black girls, ranging in age from 13 to 17 years old, to submit to sex and to provide sexual services to him."

Golubski denied the allegations and his lawyers suggested in court filings that his accusers were fabricating their claims or parroting old unproven allegations or rumors.

Golubski Also Accused of Sex Trafficking Underage Girls



Following a lengthy investigation conducted largely in secret, federal authorities filed a pair of indictments against Golubski in the fall of 2022. The second case accused him of being in cahoots with a drug kingpin in the sex trafficking of underage girls.

The allegations against Golubski came to light as part of a civil case against him and his former department alleging that he framed a Kansas City teenager for a double murder in 1994. The man, Lamonte McIntyre, was released from prison in 2017 after more than 23 years behind bars. The parties settled the case in June 2022 with county officials agreeing to pay the McIntyres $12.5 million. Neither Golubski nor officials from his former department acknowledged any wrongdoing in connection with the case.