Ex-FSB Spy Chief Nikolai Patrushev Currently Running Russia; Putin's Condition Worsened Last Friday After Cancer Surgery - Report

Russia is currently being run by a former FSB spy chief as President Vladimir Putin's health condition deteriorated last Friday after cancer surgery, claimed Kremlin insiders. Nikolai Patrushev, who is close to Putin, currently holds all decisive powers of the state in his hand, according to the report.

Putin underwent successful cancer surgery last week, claimed Telegram channel General SVR citing its Kremlin sources. The surgery was performed after the medical advisers suggested that it was essential.

Patrushev is Currently Running Russia

The channel also claimed that Putin's condition worsened on Friday night. However, his condition improved hours later. The President has been advised to not take part in any meetings for multiple days until he recovers.

Patrushev, who also chairs the security council, is currently running Russia, the report stated.

General SVR claimed that on the night of Monday, May 16 to Tuesday, May 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin underwent a surgical operation. The fact that Putin should be operated on as soon as possible was insisted upon by his attending physicians, according to the Daily Mail.

Putin's Health Condition Deteriorated

From May 17 to May 19, Russia's strongman was not present in the information space and even he was not available to his inner circle apart from Nikolai Patrushev.

But the government claimed that the president attended a security council meeting on Friday. However, reports claimed that the Russian strongman didn't attend any meeting on Friday as visuals were pre-recorded.

General SVR went on to claim that on Friday, Putin's health condition was extremely weak and he was not able to take part in lengthy meetings. By Friday evening, his health condition deteriorated but he recovered by the next morning.

Physicians have asked him to not take any personal meetings for a few days. It's also claimed that Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko is arriving in Russia. Experts claim that Lukashenko is one of the few people who are aware of the exact condition of Putin's health.