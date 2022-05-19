Putin's Daughter is Dating Zelensky! Well, Katerina Tikhonova's Lover is Igor the Ballet Star

Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughter is believed to be dating a ballet star who has the same name as the Ukrainian President, claimed reports. Katerina Tikhonova is reportedly in a serious and long-term relationship with Igor Zelensky, a former director of the Bavarian State Ballet.

Zelensky is also said to have a daughter with Putin's second-eldest daughter in 2017, claimed joint investigating by IStories and Germany's Der Spiegel. Publications based their investigations on the flight logs and emails of Russia's presidential service.

Tikhonova and Zelensky Have an Unnamed Daughter

The emails confirmed that his family was moved to Germany. The report claimed it accessed data on more than 50 flights taken by Tikhonova between Moscow and Munich from 2017-2019. The publication also received scanned copies of passports belonging to Tikhonova, Zelensky, and their unnamed daughter.

Who is Igor Zelensky?

Tikhonova's rumored lover is a ballet dancer and has previously worked with London and New York.

In April, Zelensky left the Bavarian State Ballet as he was summoned to Germany's Science and Arts Ministry for his alleged ties with Russia's state-linked firms. But Zelensky had claimed that he left the Ballet due to private family circumstances. However, it was revealed later that Zelensky "didn't make that decision on his own".

Very little is known about Putin's family. Russia keeps Putin's family details very secretive.

President has two daughters from his ex-wife Lyudmila, Tikhonova's mother. Tikhonova is a tech executive and acrobatic rock-and-roll dancer while her sister Maria Vorontsova leads state-funded genetics research programs.

The US and Europe imposed sanctions against the two women over Putin's war in Ukraine.

Tikhonova Started Dating Zelensky in 2017

Previously, Tikhonova was with Kirill Shamalov, Russia's youngest billionaire. Both separated in 2017 as she started dating Zelensky.

Putin has raged against Russians who live their lives in the West, despite his own daughter making frequent trips to Munich with full state support and security to spend time with her boyfriend. Until earlier this year and the war in Ukraine, it appears she was living with him in Germany.

Zelensky is Believed to be Based in Munich

Tikhonova is believed to be living with her lover in Munich and has made frequent trips from Moscow till February. From 2017-to 2019, she flew dozens of times between Moscow and Munich, according to the report.

'She lived in Russia, and her daughter's father lived in Germany, where he directed the Bavarian State Ballet. His name is Igor Zelensky,' stated the Italian publication.

The investigative report found the flight documents of Tikhonova, Zelensky, a child, nannies, security guards.' Tikhonova traveled over 50 times between Moscow and Munich in the past two years, according to the report.