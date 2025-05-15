Ex-Bucks County Officer Charged, Accused of Using Romance to Trick Elderly Woman into Signing Over Estate to Him

A former Bucks County police officer has been arrested and charged with trying to take control of the estate of an elderly Langhorne woman.

Carlito Cortez, an ex-Langhorne police officer, is accused of using romance to try to weasel an elderly woman out of her estate. The Bucks County District Attorney's Office held a press conference Wednesday morning to announce the arrest of the former police officer on theft by deception charges.

"This case is disturbing because someone in a position of trust and respect in the community, like a police officer, can never exploit that position, but this individual did just that with this victim," said Jennifer Schorn, the Bucks County District Attorney.

Cortez Tricked Victim into Believing That They were in a Romantic Relationship, Got Her to Sign Bogus Will and Testament



The District Attorney revealed how Cortez, who was working part-time as a Langhorne police officer, first met a 76-year-old Langhorne woman after she reported the theft of two rings valued at $25,000.

Cortez's plot to defraud the woman went on for three years, during which he allegedly tricked the woman into signing a bogus last will and testament. He had also moved into the victim's home for a brief period. "He had the victim believe that he loved her, that she expressed love for him and he exploited that," noted Schorn.

Cortez Also Got His Mistress Involved in the Scheme, Got Victim to Hire Her as a Caretaker

Cortez, 59, who also worked part-time for Yardley police, was married and living with his wife in Richboro for 31 years. According to investigators, he also got his mistress involved in his alleged scheme.

"He had this victim hire her as a care provider, her personal care provider and brought her into the victim's home to provide care when, in fact, when she was doing that she was not qualified," said the DA.

After being tipped-off of Cortez's alleged scheme by a neighbor, investigators executed a search at his home and found the woman's legitimate will there. Cortez was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with theft by deception and related offenses.