Ex-ARK member Euna Kim Set to Marry her Boyfriend; Bidding Goodbye to Showbiz

Korean American singer Euna Kim is bidding goodbye to singlehood. The 26-year old has announced the news of her marriage to her boyfriend.

Euna Kim's Announcement on Instagram

The multifaceted talent, on an Instagram post, has thanked the fans for supporting her all these years. Euna Kim has claimed that she gained strength from the fans' love which helped her to overcome the tough times.

"First, I want to thank all of my fans who were watching and supporting me since my time on audition programs to The Ark, Unpretty Rapstar 3, and KHAN. I never thought I would be able to be a singer, I thought I would just have a normal school life. But I was able to experience such a variety of things; laughing, crying, and learning a lot. Thanks to my colleagues and fans who gave me so much strength, I was able to endure the difficult times because of your love," she is quoted as saying by Koreaboo.

The US Trip That Changed her Path

Euna Kim adds that she returned to the US with the intention of staying for a shorter period, but decided to extended after her company failed to promote her as a member of KHAN. With the support of her family and friends, her life has returned to normalcy.

Talking about her boyfriend, Euna Kim stated that she is thankful for meeting the person who not only loves and cares about her a lot but also treats her well. She revealed that the couple will tie the knot in 2021.

The Good Bye Rain singer continues, "But I was also given another blessing. I met a person who I can love and grow with forever. I am so thankful to have met a good person who treats me with sincerity and who I can learn so much from. There are many things that we both lack, but we promised we will be good influences and a source of strength for each other."

Euna Kima claimed that she would not be continuing her career for which she apologises to fans. The singer is also unsure of making her comeback.

The 26-year old started her journey as a contestant in the talent show Superstar K3. She made her solo debut with the single, 'Without You Now.' She has also participated in Unpretty Rapstar 3, The Unit, and Vocal Play.