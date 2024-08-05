Ewa Swoboda: Polish Sprinter and Instagram Star Salutes to the Camera Military Style Before Changing Her Gesture Leaving Fans Confused

Polish sprinting star Ewa Swoboda left fans confused with her response to the camera after advancing through the first round of the women's 100m in Paris. The 27-year-old eventually did not reach the final, finishing fourth behind Melissa Jefferson, Marie-Josee Ta Lou, and Mujinga Kambundji in the semifinals.

However, before that setback on Saturday, Swoboda was in a cheerful mood after successfully navigating the initial stage. She saluted toward the television cameras with her right hand when they focused on her for a reaction. However, the world indoor silver medalist swiftly corrected her actions, shaking her head slightly and wagging her finger before repeating the salute with her left hand.

Strange Gesture and Reason

This sequence left many perplexed on social media. It seems her intention was to avoid using a gesture commonly linked to the military. "Military salute is with the right hand. So, she switches to her left to say hello," wrote one X user.

Another user on the platform concurred, saying, "Saluting with the right hand is for the military. She realized her mistake and then saluted with her left hand."

Swoboda, an eight-time Polish champion in the 100m and a consistent contender in the final stages of top international races, did not perform well at the Stade de France.

Her substandard performance resulted in her watching from the sidelines as Julien Alfred of St. Lucia made history by winning the nation's first Olympic medal with a gold in the final on Saturday night.

A Lot Unexpected Happening at the Olympics

The 23-year-old surprised world champion Sha'Carri Richardson, finishing with a time of 10.72 despite the rain in Paris.

Richardson claimed the silver medal, while her compatriot Melissa Jefferson secured the bronze, finishing with a time of 10.92.

Swoboda, an Instagram star and one of nine female athletes honored by Mattel with a custom Barbie doll, is set to represent her nation in the 4x100m relay later this week.