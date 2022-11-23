Russian Missile Strike Kills 3 in Kyiv; Ukraine Disconnects Three Nuclear Plants from Power Grid

Russia conducted missile strikes on Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Wsednesday, killing at least three people and taking down vital energy infrastructure. As many as six people have been injured in Kyiv, the city administration said.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said the missile strikes hit an infrastructure site in the capital city. "One of the capital's infrastructures was hit. Stay in shelters ... Several other explosions in various neighbourhoods ... Rescue services and doctors are on their way to the affected places," ," Klitschko wrote on the Telegram channel.

Many regions in Ukraine reported widespread power outages on Wednesday following the attack. "The outage schedules are temporarily out of order until the situation is stabilized," Ukraine's biggest energy supplier Yasno said.

Ukraine's national power supply company Ukrenergo also said the missile strikes on vital infrastructure are ongoing. "The missile attack is still ongoing, but there are already hits on energy infrastructure facilities. Emergency outages are taking place in all regions," the company said, according to CNN.

"This is a necessary step to protect power grids from additional technological accidents and maintain the power system. Repair crews together with the units of the State Emergency Service will start repairing the damage immediately after the end of the air alert. But due to the frost and freezing rain in some regions, emergency repair works at the facilities damaged by terrorist missiles may take longer," it added.

Moldova also said there is a massive blackout in the region after the Russian missile attacks. Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu, who is also the Infrastructure Minister, said the country's transmission operator is working to reconnect more than 50 percent of the country to electricity.

Ukraine also disconnected three nuclear plants from the energy grid on Wednesday, following the Russian missile strikes. Ukraine's nuclear operator Energoatom said the plants that were disconnected were Rivnenska, Pivdennoukrainska and Khmelnytska. These three nuclear power plants are still under the control of Ukraine. The reactors at all these plants were automatically disconnected from the electricity grid, the company said, according to Agence France-Presse.

