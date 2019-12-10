After a number of leaks and rumours surrounding Samsung's upcoming smartphones Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite, it seems like we know almost everything there is to know about the phones except for one thing, their pricing. But now we seem to finally have an idea of how much the Lite versions of the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 will cost.

A Slovakian retailed called Datart has posted what seem to be the possible prices of the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite in Euros on its official online store. The site has listed the Galaxy S10 Lite at €669 (approx. $740 or S$1,000), while the Galaxy Note 10 Lite has been listed for €609 (approx. $675 or S$915).

Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 also listed

The listing confirms that the Galaxy S10 Lite will be a slightly higher priced phone than the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The store has also listed what it says is the yet unavailable Samsung mid-rangers Galaxy A51 at €375 (approx $415 or S$ 564) and the Galaxy A71 at higher €469 (approx $520 or S$635). All the four phones are supposedly going to be released on December 27.

The prices may seem realistic, but we would still advice you to take these rates with a pinch of salt, as they could just be early estimated prices of just placeholders which may not be the real deal. And even if they are, the phones may be launched at different prices in different countries.

Meanwhile, the listings, which were originally spotted by Galaxy Club have since been removed, suggesting that the pricing could have been real and Samsung didn't want it to be out just yet.

Not so "Lite" after all

Samsung is launching Lite variants of its flagship smartphones after a very long time and both the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite are slightly water-downed versions of the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 respectively.

However, the price of both the phones may seem substantially lower than their bigger siblings at launch but the standard Galaxy S10 has seen quite a bit of price drops since launch and it now costs almost as much as the Galaxy S10 Lite, that is, if the said pricing is final.

However, one should not fret about this since the Galaxy S10 Lite is rumoured to sport a bigger 6.7-inch display and a bigger 4500mAh battery compared to the standard Galaxy S10 and the Lite will pack the same Snapdragon 855 chipset as its bigger sibling. But then you may ask why the 'Lite' suffix? Well, we'll all your doubts will be cleared on December 27 when Samsung officially launches the phones.