Evanston Man Killed Father Playing Pokémon Go with Daughter After He Caught Him In Compromising Position with His Girlfriend

A man has been sentenced to spend two decades in prison after he pleaded guilty to murdering a father who was playing Pokémon GO with his daughter in Evanston.

On Tuesday, Aug. 19, Khiryan Monroe was sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting 29-year-old Servando Hamros at an Evanston park in July 2022, as reported by local news outlet Evanston Round Table.

Hamros Stumbled Upon Monroe Having Sex with His Girlfriend, Recorded the Act

On July 14, 2022, Hamros, a father-of-two was playing the mobile game Pokémon GO with his 6-year-old daughter at a park along the North Shore Channel in Evanston.

According to Evanston Police Department statements at the time, Hamros allegedly recorded Monroe, a 20-year-old Evanston resident at the time, engaging in a sexual act with a woman when he stumbled upon them on the night of July 14, 2022.

Monroe Then Left the Park and Returned with a Gun Before Shooting Hamros

Monroe and the woman he was with left the park, went home, returned with a gun and drove southwest along McCormick Boulevard searching for Hamros, who was still along the canal with his daughter, EPD said.

When they found him, they pulled the car to the curb, and Monroe, who was 100 feet away, fired 17 rounds at Hamros through the car window, according to police. One of the bullets hit Hamros in the eye. None hit his daughter.

When emergency responders arrived on the scene, Hamros was pronounced dead. Police also said they recovered a handgun belonging to Hamros.

Monroe's Defense Claimed Hamros Stole Their Cellphones and Threatened Them

Monroe's attorney said that Hamros stole the couple's phones and threatened them, adding that one phone was found in Hamros' pocket at the scene.

A few weeks after the shooting, Monroe turned himself in after police executed a search warrant and notified his attorney that investigators had probable cause to make an arrest. Monroe was held without bond prior to his guilty plea and sentencing. His three years served will be credited to his 20-year sentence, court records indicate.