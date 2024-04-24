Eva Evans Cause of Death: TikTok Star and 'Club Rat' Director Died by Suicide as Friend Says She Found Her Body Hanging From the Ceiling

The cause of the death of rising TikTok star Eva Evans has been revealed. Evans died by apparent suicide. The 29-year-old was found hanging in her New York City apartment, with a suicide note left at the scene, law enforcement sources told TMZ. At 29, Evans was a New York City-based popular content creator with a massive fan following of over 300,000 on TikTok.

She also directed and starred in the Prime Video series "Club Rat." According to the outlet, a friend found her body late Saturday night after having last seen her on Friday morning. They decided to check on her since they had a key to her apartment.

Ending Her Own Life

Sources told the outlet that she appeared to have hung herself from the ceiling in her living room. Police sources said that the friend who found Evans told the police that they were unaware of her being depressed or facing challenges with her mental health.

"Yesterday my family received news that our sweet, fabulous, creative, caring, hilarious Eva, my beautiful sister, has died," Evans sister Lila Joy Baumgardner wrote on Instagram Sunday.

"After 24 hours, i still find myself in a constant cycle of denial and acceptance, so i know how unbelievable and hard to process this news will be."

Sources said there were no indications of a struggle, no unusual injuries, and confirmed Evans left a note.

Evans was pronounced dead at the scene, as tributes flooded in for the promising influencer.

However, her official cause of death is still pending toxicology reports.

"Uncut Gems" actress Julia Fox described Evans as a "New York icon" in a TikTok video.

"I always saw her like a little sister and I knew she looked up to me," she said. "She passed away. She was so young. Still had so much to do in life. But she lived life to the fullest."

"The Hills" alum Lo Bosworth commented on Evans' last post, "Rest in peace, angel Eva ❤️ you were always kind to me when others couldn't be bothered. Will never forget that kindness."

Star in Her Own Right

Evans amassed a massive following of more than 305,000 on TikTok by regularly sharing glimpses of life in New York City as an up-and-coming filmmaker.

In a notable achievement last year, Evans premiered a five-episode series titled "Club Rat" on Prime Video. She not only wrote and directed the series but also starred in it.

In "Club Rat," Evans played a character described as a "self-absorbed influencer" who "attempts to re-enter the chaotic New York City dating scene after a candid video of her humiliating breakup goes viral."

Joining Evans in the series were Noa Fisher and Marcela Avelina. The episodes varied in length from five to 10 minutes.

"I'm so grateful to the cast and crew who not only made some on screen magic, but also made the shoot an unforgettable and special experience in and of itself. I LOVE YOU ALL!!" she wrote on Instagram after production ended in June 2023.