Ethereum Whale 'Bombur' Buys 50.9 Billion Shiba Inu Tokens Worth $1.2 Million

Latest information obtained from WhaleStats data reveals that an Ethereum (ETH) whale named 'Bombur', has purchased a whopping 50.9 Billion Shiba Inu tokens, which is worth over $1 million. In total this crypto wallet now holds a staggering 748 Billion of Shiba Inu tokens.

The crypto transaction took place on April 22, 2022 at around 06:04:48 UTC and according to the data, the whale had transferred the massive number of SHIB tokens to the wallet address:

'0x2ee555c9006a9dc4674f01e0d4dfc58e013708f0.'

Transaction details further show that the ETH wallet '0x1c17622cfa9b6fd2043a76dfc39a5b5a109aa708 transferred as many as 50,992,035,458.67173 ($1,265,444) Shiba Inu tokens to another ETH wallet '0x2ee555c9006a9dc4674f01e0d4dfc58e013708f0.'

Ranked #21 on WhaleStats, the whale had to pay a gas fee of 0.0000000954 Ether (95.40901212200001 Gwei) and a transaction fee of 0.003320901484930454 Ether ($10) to successfully carry out the transaction.

Other than the token SHIB, the Bombur wallet also holds Top ERC-20 tokens worth a total value of $1,705,061,980 with assets like McDonalds (20%), ADIDAS (15.9%), YouTube (14.67%), Pornhub (6.22%), Yahoo (5.85%) in his/her possession.

Shiba Inu has been making waves in the cryptocurrency space ever since it spiked over 360% to register an all-time high in October 2021. The Ethereum-based altcoin is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies at present. The meme-based cryptocurrency also dubbed as 'Dogecoin killer' has a loyal community.

Last week $SHIB hit 26,000% burn rate in 24 hours

Moreover, Robinhood has listed SHIB on its exchange platform, which had received multiple requests from the Shiba Inu community to lock the much-anticipated Shiba Inu-Robinhood deal. On April 11, around 1.4 Billion Shiba Inu tokens were burnt in a span of 24 hours as the meme currency hit a whopping 26,000% burn rate.

SHIB trading price

At the time of publishing, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00002492, up by +0.13% in a 24-hour trading period while the world's largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $41,583.16, up by +0.92% in a day's trade.