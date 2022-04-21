Crypto Exchange Binance's New Logo Emoji Resembling 'Swastika' Sparks Outrage on Twitter

Binance has shared a new Twitter emoji that has created an outrage on the social media platform. On Wednesday, the world's largest crypto exchange tweeted out a new Binance emoji on Twitter that is essentially a logo designed to accompany mentions of Binance online.

However, Twitter users pointed out that the spiraled logo bore a striking resemblance to a swastika making the crypto exchange swiftly reverse the official release hours later.

"Well that was obviously really embarrassing. We're not sure how that emoji got through several layers of review without anyone noticing, but we immediately flagged the issue, pulled it down, and the new emoji design is being rolled out as we speak," Binance admitted in its tweet shared with its 8.4 million followers.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao also took to Twitter to say that "even the best interns make mistakes, but we fix it quickly." The company deleted the tweets from its own and CZ's Twitter pages soon after the below tweet went viral.

Binance took down the emoji and made a public apology almost eight hours after the incident became viral on social media.

Many Twitter users took to comment on the new swastika-like emoji of Binance. Nftshare, which is a Twitter account with 300 followers posted, "The new Binance emoji is a literal swastika." This statement gained above 6000 likes and hundreds of retweets, while other crypto-related accounts on Twitter rushed to add on their jokes about crypto exchange platform Binance's gaffe.

Users even pointed out the fact that April 20 marks Hitler's birthday. However, many didn't assume that the popular cryptocurrency exchange platform was intentionally giving reference to the Nazi party.

