Ethan Schmidt: Screenshots Appear to Show Anti-LGBTQ+ Activist Sexting Men on Gay Dating App

Ethan Schmidt, a right-wing anti-LGBTQ+ activist who once threatened to "hunt" down gay people and was once filmed destroying a Pride collection at a Target store, has gone viral after screenshots of Schmidt's alleged activity on a gay dating app surfaced on social media.

Twitter users shared what appeared to be sexually-explicit conversations the Arizona-based extremist had with a man on Grindr.

'I'm Hard for You'

In one of the images, the person Schmidt, who also goes by Ethan Schmidt-Crockett, is allegedly having a conversation with, asks him for a face pic.

"I don't know man I'm kind high profile and discreet," he allegedly replies. The individual then requests for a selfie.

"Ok daddy but only cuz I'm hard for you," Schmidt allegedly responds before sharing a photo of himself.

The screenshots were taken from a video previously posted by popular social media user @TizzyEnt who called out Schmidt's hypocrisy.

Although Schmidt claimed at the time that the screenshots were fake, the images have now gone viral and have evoked some amusing responses from netizens who seemed far from surprised with Schmidt's social media activity. Here are some of the reactions:

Schmidt's Anti-LGBTQ+ Attacks

Schmidt has been notorious for his attacks on the LGBTQ+ community. Last month, he filmed himself going on a homophobic rant over a "Read with Pride" book display at a Barnes & Nobles.

In June last year, the Mesa Police Department issued a warrant for Schmidt's arrest after he failed to appear for a scheduled court date on June 6, according to Mesa Municipal Court records. According to a court official, the June 6 hearing was regarding a charge against Schmidt-Crockett for "failure to comply with the law."

Previously, Schmidt threatened to "hunt" LGBTQ rights supporters in a video posted to Twitter and, in a different video, harassed Target employees about the company's pride-themed campaign for Pride Month.