Etel Haxhiaj: Police Union Blasts Worchester Councilor for Assaulting ICE and Local Officers During Arrest of Violent Illegal Immigrant

A Massachusetts police union is calling for criminal charges against a City Council member accused of assaulting both local and federal law enforcement officers — and of helping incite a chaotic protest, which was caught on video, during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrest of an alleged violent criminal.

The protest spiraled into disorder, with up to 25 residents shouting and chanting "no warrant!" and "not the mother!" — as video footage showed the suspect's daughter standing in front of the unmarked ICE vehicle, holding her infant, in a desperate attempt to stop the arrest. Police say the event wouldn't have turned violent had the council member not provoked the crowd.

Instigating Crowd, Fueling Violence

Etel Haxhiaj, the District 5 representative on the Worcester City Council, is accused of playing a key role in fueling the crowd that turned violent toward ICE agents and police officers during the Department of Homeland Security operation in a quiet residential area, according to a statement from the Worcester Police Patrolman's Union, obtained by The New York Post.

"Etel Haxhiaj incited aggression towards the police during the incident. This councilor participated in the conduct of the unruly crowd and eventually assaulted both Worcester police and federal law enforcement officers on scene," the union said in a statement. "Her behavior also emboldened others to act in this manner.

"Councilor Haxhiaj, in our opinion, broke her oath and these ethical laws, and in doing so put the safety of our officers and our citizens at great risk."

The union's statement called for the city to launch an ethics investigation into Haxhiaj's conduct and urged federal officials to take action against her.

Multiple Arrested for Taking Law in Hand

Among those involved in the protest was Ashley Spring, a Worcester School Board candidate, who is also accused of attacking local police officers and ICE agents during the tense confrontation. She has been hit with multiple charges, including assault and battery on a law enforcement officer.

According to Mass Live, the daughter of De Oliveira was also arrested after she chased the ICE vehicle and kicked its passenger-side door.

According to CBS, she is facing charges of child endangerment, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace. Haxhiaj "pulled a political stunt and incited chaos by trying to obstruct law enforcement," DHS claimed in a statement obtained by Spectrum Worcester.

Ferreira de Oliveira was recently arrested by local police on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, as well as assault and battery against a pregnant woman, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The agency also said that she unlawfully entered the United States in August 2022.

"Through the CBP Home App — the Trump Administration is giving parents illegally in the country a chance to take full control of their departure and self-deport, with the potential ability to return the legal, right way and come back to live the American dream," DHS said in the statement.