The Escape of the Seven Episode 16: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

The Escape of the Seven episode 16 will air on SBS on Saturday (November 11) at 10:00 pm KST. The chapter will focus on the counterattack between Min Do Hyuk and Han Mo Ne. According to the production team, the viewers can also look forward to the chemistry between Geum Ra Hee and Cha Joo Ran.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Philippines, Ireland, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, France, Finland, Ecuador, Spain, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viu, Kocowa and Viki.

Story

The mini-series follows seven individuals. They were behind the disappearance of a young girl. She got tangled in a web of several lies and ambitions. The drama depicts the journey to search for the truth and the bloody revenge that resembles divine punishment. It stars Uhm Ki Joon, Hwang Jung Eum, Lee Joon, Lee Yoo Bi, Shin Eun Kyung, Yoon Jong Hoon, Jo Yoon Hee, and Jo Jae Yoon.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The next episode of this crime thriller drama will air on SBS on Saturday (November 11) at 10:00 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Escape of the Seven Episode 16:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 10:30 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 pm

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 8:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:30 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:30 pm

Spoilers

The Escape of the Seven episode 16 will focus on Cha Joo Ran and Geum Ra Hee as they chase the fortune of Bang Chil Sung. Matthew Lee will also do the same. According to the producers, the viewers must tune in to SBS to know who will get the fortune.

"Viewers can look forward to seeing the perfect chemistry of Geum Ra Hee and Cha Joo Ran, who are a match made in heaven in the face of fortune as they try to fulfill their desires even amid a crisis. Matthew Lee is also targeting Bang Chil Sung's fortune, so please tune in to see who will get Bang Chil Sung's fortune in the end," the producers shared.