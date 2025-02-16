Errol Musk Sparks Uproar with Explosive Claim That Michelle Obama Is a Man

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, has made a controversial claim about former First Lady Michelle Obama, reviving an old conspiracy theory. His statement comes amid speculation about Michelle Obama's marriage to former President Barack Obama, with rumors linking him to actress Jennifer Aniston.

A video of Errol Musk's remarks has gone viral on social media. On February 13, 2025, X user @WojPawelczyk shared a clip from a podcast interview where the host suggested, "Michelle Obama is a man."

Errol Musk responded, "Of course. You don't know that? Joan Rivers mentioned it publicly. And she was dead two weeks later." He went on to say, "You can look it up on any Internet thing. Michelle Obama is a man," repeating a conspiracy theory that first gained attention in 2014 when comedian Joan Rivers made similar remarks.

The Joan Rivers Connection

The conspiracy theory about Michelle Obama resurfaced after Joan Rivers' statement in 2014. While speaking at a New York City bookstore, Rivers was asked if the U.S. would ever have a gay president. She replied, "We already have it with Obama, so let's just calm down."

She then added, "You know Michelle is a tranny." When asked to clarify, she stated, "A transgender. We all know."

Rivers passed away on September 4, 2014, at the age of 81 in a New York City hospital. The New York City medical examiner reported that her brain suffered damage due to a lack of oxygen. Since Rivers never retracted her statement, conspiracy theorists have linked her death to her claims, despite no supporting evidence.

Social Media Reacts

Errol Musk's comments have sparked mixed reactions online. Some users demanded proof, while others criticized him for spreading misinformation.

One X user commented, "NEED MORE EVIDENCE. SHOW IT TO ME."

Another user focused on Errol Musk's appearance, writing, "Errol looks decent for his age."

A third dismissed his claims, stating, "Whatever he has to say, I don't think we need to hear from this one."

A fourth user questioned the relevance of the statement, asking, "The man is no longer in office. Why this? You don't have anything positive to do with your life?"

No Evidence Supports the Claim

Despite the controversy, no credible evidence suggests that Michelle Obama is transgender. The claim originated as a joke by Joan Rivers and has since been widely debunked. However, conspiracy theorists continue to spread the false narrative.

While the video clip has gained significant attention, it highlights how misinformation spreads quickly online, often fueled by influential figures.