Erin Ward: Married Nebraska Teacher Caught Unclothed and Having Sexual Encounter in Car with 17-Year-Old Student Jailed

A former substitute teacher who fled police and crashed after having sex with a boy in a car has been sentenced. Erin Ward, 45, from Omaha, was caught having sex with a 17-year-old student in the back seat of her vehicle last April by Douglas County deputies.

Police said they found the couple naked in the Honda Sedan after they received reports of a suspicious-looking car on a dead-end road. The teen apparently got frightened upon seeing the deputy, hurried to the driver's seat, and made an attempt to flee the scene. Ward was also found naked in the backseat of the car and was putting her clothes back on.

Naked and Caught

He then fled on foot and was found by police over an hour later, dressed in boxers, socks, and a T-shirt. Ward, who stayed at the scene, allegedly confessed to having sex with the teen boy, as per police statements.

Police also found an Omaha Public School employee ID inside the vehicle, and Ward verified that she was a substitute teacher at Burke High School in Omaha.

She also told the police that the 17-year-old was a student from the same school. "The Honda Pilot was determined to be owned by Ward and her spouse," police said.

After the teen was located, he was brought to "a safe place to receive care and be interviewed." It is unclear how long Ward worked at the school. Burke High School is yet to make an official comment on the incident.

In November, Ward shared a photo on her X account depicting keys, a folder, and a Burke High School lanyard.

"Every school in the metro could learn something from @OPS_Burke," she said.

"Absolutely the best school as a guest school teacher. Favorite building to teach at...love when I get to be a bulldog."

Punished at Last

Ward pleaded no contest to felony child abuse and was convicted in November. On Wednesday, she was sentenced to three years of probation without serving jail time.

