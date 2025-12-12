Erika Kirk Silences Candace Owens With One-Word Reply as She Debunks Nonstop Charlie Kirk Conspiracy Theories and Her Jewelry

Erika Kirk gave a blunt, one-word reply when asked to respond to conservative podcaster Candace Owens, who has been targeting her and spreading conspiracy theories about her husband, Charlie Kirk's death. "Stop. That's it. That's all I have to say. Stop," a furious Erika told CBS Editor-in-Chief Baris Weiss during a tell-all town hall on Wednesday, the outlet reported.

Kirk has been aggressively speaking out in the media to push back against baseless online theories about her husband's death—many of them coming from Owens, who Charlie Kirk once considered a close friend. Owens' remarks came after Erika pushed back against conspiracy theories about her husband's death and her jewelry.

Silencing Her Biggest Critic

Since Kirk was fatally shot at Utah State University, Owens has promoted a series of outlandish conspiracy theories, suggesting that Kirk was "betrayed," that the federal government covered up details of the investigation, and even hinting that Israel could have been involved.

Owens has also criticized Charlie Kirk's organization, Turning Point USA, where she once worked.

On Wednesday, Erika Kirk appeared on Fox News' "Outnumbered" to address the online rumors surrounding her husband's death. She said the conspiracy theories had pushed her to a "breaking point," especially as they now involve both her immediate family and her new family at TPUSA.

In response, Owens claimed that Erika's comments were directed at her. She added that she already knew about Erika calling her out during CBS' town hall—which doesn't air in full until Saturday night—because, in her words, she had "spies in the crowd."

"It's indirect, but it's also about me. And don't worry, in case you think it's not about me, she is going to name-check me on stage," Owens said in a video clip.

Erika's Brutal Take on Conspiracy Theories

Since Kirk's death, Erika, who has stepped in as CEO of Turning Point USA, has had to fend off a flood of online conspiracy theories about her husband's death, including bizarre claims targeting her jewelry.

"At this point, it's the conspiracy collection — get it before Christmas," Erika clapped back on Fox News' "Outnumbered" on Wednesday, as she flashed her bedazzled right hand at the camera.

Some social media users have suggested that one of Erika's large rings hints she might be a secret Freemason, while others have speculated about the significance of her other jewelry.

Erika had previously shared that she wears the blood-stained St. Michael pendant that her husband was wearing when he was shot.

In recent weeks, several high-profile right-wing figures, including Candace Owens, have made bizarre claims about Kirk's death and raised questions about his widely publicized funeral.

Erika said she understands that people are seeking answers, but she has been deeply frustrated and angered as these conspiracy theories have targeted her family and her colleagues.

"This is righteous anger because this is not okay, this is not healthy. This is a mind virus," she said.

This came as Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing Turning Point USA founder at a Utah State University event, is set to appear in court in person on Thursday in Provo, Utah, three months after the shocking attack.

In Utah, a judge is considering how much media access will be allowed in the courtroom amid concerns about ensuring a fair trial. According to ABC News, both Tyler Robinson's legal team and the Utah County Sheriff's Office have asked for cameras to be banned from the courthouse.

Robinson has appeared in court twice before, though one hearing was held virtually and the other was audio-only.