Erika Kirk Pushes Back Against Charlie Kirk Conspiracy Theories, Her Jewelry as Assassin Set to Make First In-Person Court Appearance

The man accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk is set to make his first in-person court appearance on Thursday, while the late conservative podcaster's widow, Erika, pushed back against conspiracy theories about her husband's death—and, unexpectedly, about her jewelry.

Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing Turning Point USA founder at a Utah State University event, is set to appear in court in person on Thursday in Provo, Utah, three months after the shocking attack. Since Kirk's death, Erika, who has stepped in as CEO of Turning Point USA, has had to fend off a flood of online conspiracy theories about her husband's death, including bizarre claims targeting her jewelry.

Erika Gives It Back

"At this point, it's the conspiracy collection — get it before Christmas," Erika clapped back on Fox News' "Outnumbered" on Wednesday, as she flashed her bedazzled right hand at the camera.

Some social media users have suggested that one of Erika's large rings hints she might be a secret Freemason, while others have speculated about the significance of her other jewelry.

Erika had previously shared that she wears the blood-stained St. Michael pendant that her husband was wearing when he was shot.

In recent weeks, several high-profile right-wing figures, including Candace Owens, have made bizarre claims about Kirk's death and raised questions about his widely publicized funeral.

Erika said she understands that people are seeking answers, but she has been deeply frustrated and angered as these conspiracy theories have targeted her family and her colleagues.

"This is righteous anger because this is not okay, this is not healthy. This is a mind virus," she said.

High-Profile Trial to Begin

In Utah, a judge is considering how much media access will be allowed in the courtroom amid concerns about ensuring a fair trial. According to ABC News, both Tyler Robinson's legal team and the Utah County Sheriff's Office have asked for cameras to be banned from the courthouse.

Robinson has appeared in court twice before, though one hearing was held virtually and the other was audio-only.

In October, a judge ruled that Robinson could wear street clothes during his pretrial hearings, granting the same type of request previously made by Luigi Mangione, another accused political assassin.

However, for security reasons, he is required to remain in shackles.

Robinson faces multiple charges, including aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering, and committing a violent offense in the presence of a child. He has not yet entered a plea.