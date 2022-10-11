Erik Cantu: Teen Shot by San Antonio Cop While Eating Burger in McDonalds Parking Lot on Life Support, Fighting for His Life

Erik Cantu, the 17-year-old shot by a police officer in a McDonald's parking lot in San Antonio, Texas, remains on life support with more surgeries scheduled.

Cantu was shot by San Antonio police officer James Brennand, who was fired in the wake of the incident.

Cantu on Life Support, Major Organs Punctured

Cantu's family, through his attorney Brian Powers told TMZ that the teen has undergone multiple surgeries to repair major organs that were damaged in the shooting.

Erik's being closely monitored as the system keeps his lungs operating. He still remains sedated to hopefully ease the pain and discomfort he'd face if conscious, the outlet reported.

The teenager is struggling, and the recovery won't be easy for him, but his family thanks everyone for sending prayers and asks everyone to continue praying as Cantu fights for his life.

Bodycam Footage

As reported last week, body camera video showed Brennand walking toward a parked car on Oct. 2. The officer opened the driver side door and ordered Cantu, who is seen eating a McDonald's burger, out of the vehicle.

"Get out of the car," the officer says to Cantu, the bodycam video shows.

"Why?" Cantu asks the officer before reversing the car, prompting Brennand to fire five rounds into the car. He then shot five more times as the car drove away. Watch the video below:

Brennand was called to the McDonald's for an unrelated disturbance. He told investigators that the car looked like one that had evaded him the day before during an attempted traffic stop, and he suspected that the vehicle had been stolen.

The officer, who was with the San Antonio Police Department for less than a year, was fired in the wake of the shooting for violating the department's tactics, training and procedures.

Once the police investigation is completed, the case will be handed over to the district attorney's civil rights division before a grand jury decides if charges will be filed.