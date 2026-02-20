Eric Dane Dies at 53; Grey's Anatomy Actor Loses ALS Battle

Eric Dane died Thursday at age 53

Eric Dane revealed ALS diagnosis in April 2025

ABC and HBO issued statements honoring Eric Dane

Eric Dane, an actor better known as the Dr. Mark Sloan of the popular medical drama series, has passed away at the age of 53, according to his family, diagnosed with the degenerative neurological condition amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. His death is a few months later after he announced his diagnosis publicly that attracted attention to a degenerative disease that is occurring in thousands of Americans annually.

His family reported that Eric Dane died on Thursday afternoon with a heroic fight against ALS. He passed away on his last days being surrounded by his close friends, his loving wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia and this was his world.

According to his family, Dane became sick because it was his turning point, which redefined his priorities and life in the public. The statement said that in his ALS course, Eric was a strong activist of awareness and research, committed to changing other lives experienced by ALS. He will be missed, and be fondly remembered forever. Eric loved his fans and cannot imagine his life without the love and support that he has got. They are asked to provide privacy to the family who is going through this unthinkable period.

A Renovated Career.

Dane was born on Nov. 9, 1972 in America and grew up in California and in the early 1990s, Dane entered the entertainment world, appearing in bit parts on network television. His initial resumes consisted of working on series like Saved by the Bell, Married with children and Charmed, where he had a consistent background of appearing in episodic shows and before securing bigger roles.

His breakout was in 2006 when he became part of the cast of the series, Grey his anatomy as Dr. Mark Sloan, a charismatic plastic surgeon who instantly rose in popularity among the fans. The character, who is also known by the audience as McSteamy, was one of the main characters of the ABC drama until 2012 when Dane briefly made a return in 2021. The position made him known internationally and cemented his position as one of the most popular TV actors.

ABC and 20th Television issues the statement about his loss: We are so saddened by the loss of Eric Dane. His exceptional performance and unforgettable existence in the show of Grey, his Anatomy, left an unending mark on the hearts of viewers worldwide and his strength and elegance in his struggle with ALS inspired countless people. He left a mark in the lives of a great number of fans, and his family, friends, and colleagues have our hearts.

Held by Blockbusters to Prestige Drama.

And Dane had much more than one signature character. He has also featured in such films as 2006 in X-Men: The Last Stand and 2010 in Burlesque that testify to his versatility. He starred on television in The Last Ship, a TNT series where he played the character of Tom Chandler, the first officer of a U.S. Navy destroyer that goes through a worldwide disaster. In 2017, production on that series stopped when Dane treated himself to depression, which he tackled in public.

In 2019, he changed once more, appearing in the drama Euphoria of HBO as Cal Jacobs. The image of an ambivalent father was an extreme change of tonality compared to the previous productions and presented him to a new audience. He was to be involved in the series up to 3 seasons.

In a statement, HBO honored him: The news of the death of Eric Dane is extremely depressing. He was so gifted and HBO was lucky to collaborate with him in three seasons of Euphoria. We are thinking of his family members in these hard times.

Sam Levinson, who is the creator of Euphoria, wrote about their collaboration: "It was an honor to be working with him. Being his friend was a gift. The family of Eric is on our prayers. May the blessing of the Lord be upon his memory.

Advocacy, the Face of Illness

In April 2025, Dane disclosed the news of his ALS diagnosis and talked frankly about the progressive neurological condition otherwise referred to as Lou Gehrig disease. The disorder impacts on the nerves in the brain and the spinal cord and causes loss of muscle control with time. Its cause remains unknown.

According to medical organizations, ALS is usually associated with a life expectancy of three to five years after the diagnosis, although, the progression is not uniform. Healthcare groups estimate that the disease affects about 1 out of every 300 Americans throughout their life.

Instead of isolating himself, Dane made use of his social media to bring attention to the problems that patients have to deal with. In June 2025, during a news conference on the problem of health insurance prior authorization in Washington, he talked to reporters directly. Some of you might recognize me on television, through my appearance in shows like the 'Grey's anatomy' where I act as a doctor. However, his speech today is to talk briefly as a patient who fights ALS.

Dane was selected as the ALS Network Advocate of the Month in September 2025. The nonprofit I Am ALS discussed his participation as more personal and dedicated, saying that he made ALS humble, funny, and visible and reminded the world that we can make any progress when we do not stay silent. Eric was not just a supporter of our mission but he became a member of our family.

In a virtual panel in December 2025, Dane said that he decided to go on record with the diagnosis. He said that it was imperative that he share his journey with as many individuals as possible since he no longer felt that his life was about him.

What was the kind of ALS that Eric Dane had?

Eric Dane came out publicly to reveal that he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), though he did not specify the type of the illness. ALS is typically divided into limb-onset ALS, where symptoms start in the arms or the legs, and bulbar-onset ALS, where the symptoms begin with speech or swallowing impairment. Dane and his family made no mention of the form that he was living with.

How long can an individual with ALS live?

On average, the life expectancy of an ALS patient is three to five years, which is the information provided by the major health facilities like the Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic. Nevertheless, the progression is diverse. The majority of patients are living much longer with a slight percentage surviving 10 years or longer. The results can be dependent on such factors as age at diagnosis, general well-being, and care accessibility.

What made Eric Dane understand that he has ALS?

Eric Dane has not been publicly showing the specific symptoms that caused his diagnosis. In April 2025, he also stated that he was diagnosed with ALS but did not want to share certain medical information. ALS is usually characterized by muscle weakness, twitching, stiffness or difficulty in talking or swallowing food or medicine, which usually leads to medical attention.

What was the length of life of Eric Dane after his diagnosis of ALS?

In April 2025, Eric Dane revealed his ALS diagnosis and died in early 2026 at 53. That means that he died within less than a year after publicly confirming the diagnosis. When he first started having the symptoms is unknown, since he did not reveal such a timeline.