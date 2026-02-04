Singapore Tightens Health Monitoring for Migrant Workers Arriving from West Bengal Amid Nipah Virus Outbreak

Singapore has stepped up precautionary health measures for newly arrived migrant workers who have travelled to India's West Bengal state, following reports of a Nipah virus outbreak there.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said these workers will be subject to enhanced monitoring, including daily temperature checks, while staying at their onboard centre, and continued self-monitoring for 14 days after arrival.

In response to queries on Tuesday, February 3, MOM said that the measures were introduced after the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) announced its initial response to the outbreak in India, where two confirmed cases of the deadly zoonotic virus have been reported in West Bengal since December. There have been no reported cases in Singapore.

The Nipah virus can spread from animals to humans, primarily through exposure to bats or the consumption of food contaminated by bats, such as raw date palm sap or fruits. While person-to-person transmission is uncommon, it is possible.

According to MOM, only a "relatively small number" of migrant workers from West Bengal arrive in Singapore each month. Nonetheless, surveillance measures at onboard centres and dormitories have been tightened as a precaution.

The onboard centre is where work permit holders in the construction, marine shipyard and process sectors undergo orientation programmes. A typical three-day stay includes a medical examination, vaccination checks and a settling-in programme. Under existing procedures, all new arrivals must sanitise their hands, wear surgical masks, undergo temperature screening and complete a health questionnaire covering symptoms such as fever, cough, rashes and runny nose.

As part of the enhanced measures, headache has been added to the health questionnaire, in line with reported Nipah virus symptoms. Workers are also required to declare any recent travel to West Bengal. Those with such travel history will have their temperatures checked daily while at the onboard centre.

Workers who display symptoms and have a travel history to West Bengal will be isolated and assessed by a medical professional. Those who have been to the state are also advised to continue monitoring their temperature and symptoms for 14 days after arriving in Singapore, and to seek medical attention if they feel unwell.

For migrant workers already living in Singapore, MOM said existing healthcare arrangements remain in place through its primary care medical centres.

Healthcare providers have been advised to remain vigilant for patients showing Nipah-like symptoms or who have recently travelled to West Bengal. Migrant workers will also be reminded to practise good personal hygiene, including regular hand-washing and wearing masks when unwell.

MOM-appointed primary care plan anchor operators said they are taking additional precautions. St Andrew's Mission Hospital, which oversees healthcare for more than 100,000 migrant workers, said patients are routinely asked about recent travel to Bangladesh or West Bengal.

Those with flu-like symptoms are assessed for risk factors such as close contact with confirmed cases or consumption of raw date palm sap. The hospital said it has not encountered any suspected Nipah cases so far.

If a suspected case arises, established protocols are in place to isolate the patient and coordinate referrals to the CDA and designated emergency departments.

Another anchor operator, Fullerton Health, said it is also monitoring developments closely. Its medical director, Dr. Marcus Lee, said doctors have been briefed on the clinical features of the Nipah virus and the importance of taking detailed travel and exposure histories. Additional screening questions related to recent travel and exposure have been incorporated into routine consultations, in line with national guidance.

MOM added that advisories have been issued to migrant workers in their native languages via the FWMOMCare app, as well as to employers. Dormitory operators have also been guided on managing suspected cases, including prompt reporting and isolation before transfer to a medical facility.

Migrant worker dormitories were previously hotspots during the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting stricter standards and enhanced isolation facilities. MOM said these improvements have strengthened preparedness and response capabilities as Singapore continues to monitor the Nipah virus situation closely.