Epstein Whistleblower Named Trump in Early Reports: Files Under Scrutiny Again

In 1996, artist Maria Farmer filed one of the earliest complaints against Jeffrey Epstein, alleging that she was sexually assaulted by Epstein and his close associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. Alongside her personal experience, Farmer also voiced concerns over the safety of her teenage sister, who had visited Epstein's ranch in New Mexico.

Donald Trump Epstein connection

Farmer said she reported her allegations to the New York Police Department and later to the FBI. During both instances—in 1996 and again in 2006—she claims to have mentioned several prominent figures within Epstein's circle, including Donald Trump, then a well-known businessman.

While she clarified she had no concrete evidence implicating Trump in criminal acts, Farmer said his association with Epstein and an uncomfortable encounter at Epstein's Manhattan office compelled her to include his name in her reports. She also expressed concern that Epstein was surrounding himself with powerful men while allegedly preying on young women.

Investigative records related to Epstein are extensive and largely sealed. These files have fueled public curiosity and political accusations. Trump supporters have repeatedly suggested that federal authorities may have shielded high-profile individuals linked to Epstein. Trump has not been accused of any wrongdoing and has consistently denied involvement in Epstein's crimes.

However, Farmer's early efforts and the fact that Trump's name may appear in yet-unreleased FBI notes have brought fresh attention to the unreleased materials. Recently, Trump called for all grand jury testimony tied to Epstein's prosecution to be made public, asserting he has "nothing to hide."

As public pressure mounts for greater transparency, questions remain about the breadth of the Epstein investigation and how many leads—like Farmer's—were quietly shelved without public disclosure.