Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein likely fathered a secret child around 15 years ago, according to a shocking email said to have been sent by Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Ferguson congratulated Epstein on the birth of a "baby boy" soon after he was released from jail for soliciting sex from underage girls, some as young as 14.

The newly surfaced Epstein files reveal that the former Duchess of York sent a note to the convicted financier in September 2011, offering him her "love, friendship and congratulations" on the baby's birth. The revelation emerged as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was seen horseback riding near his Royal Lodge home on Monday.

Shocking Truths

The possible existence of Epstein's secret son—who would now be around 14 and attending high school—came to light through a fawning email sent to him by his longtime friend Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, who indicated she learned about the child from her ex-husband, Andrew.

The message suggests Ferguson used the news as a reason to get back in contact with Epstein after his release from prison for child sex crimes. In the previously unseen email, made public in the latest batch of Epstein files, she wrote: "Don't know if you're still on this bbm [BlackBerry Messenger) but have heard from The Duke that you have had a baby boy."

Dated September 21, 2011, the email also includes a pointed remark, with Ferguson appearing to criticize Epstein for cutting off contact with her.

Ferguson wrote: "Even though you never kept in touch, I am still here with love, friendship and congratulations on your baby boy." It is signed: 'Sarah x'.

It's unclear whether Epstein ever replied to her outreach or accepted the offer of continued friendship.

Epstein, who never married, was not publicly known to have any children, despite claims that he had sexual relationships with hundreds of women. With no recognized heir, his most recent girlfriend, Karyna Shuliak, was named to inherit the bulk of his wealth, including his properties and private island, under a will that was updated shortly before his death in a New York jail cell in 2019.

A Lot Still in Mystery

Epstein never publicly acknowledged having any children during his lifetime. However, more than 100 people have reportedly come forward claiming they could be his offspring, potentially giving them a stake in his estate.

"Jeffrey Epstein was sexually promiscuous for so long that there is a reasonable chance he may have fathered a child," the founder of DNA firm Morse Genealogical Services, Harvey Morse, said in 2020, adding: "He could even be a grandfather."

His DNA testing center even launched a website, epsteinheirs.com, claiming that about 130 people contacted them believing they might be his children. According to Morse, however, nearly a quarter of those claims were quickly ruled out as not credible.

The suggestion that Epstein may have had a secret child surfaced as new video footage showed him referring to himself as a "tier one" sexual predator. The clip was included in a fresh release of files published by the U.S. Department of Justice on Friday, a massive trove that contains around 180,000 images and 2,000 videos.

In the footage, Epstein—wearing glasses and a black shirt—is also asked by an off-camera interviewer whether he is "the Devil himself." The interviewer is not shown, but is widely believed to be Steve Bannon, Donald Trump's former chief strategist.

"No, but I do have a good mirror,' the convicted paedophile responds, before the interviewer hits back: 'It's a serious question. Do you think you're the devil himself?"

Epstein says: "I don't know. Why would you say that?"

It remains unclear when or where the interview was recorded, who was behind the camera, or why Bannon, in particular, was the one questioning Epstein.

"What are you, [a] class 3 sexual predator?" the interviewer asks Epstein.

"Tier 1. I'm the lowest," the American financier responds.

In the video, Epstein is asked whether the wealth he amassed over his lifetime was "dirty money." He flatly denies it, and when pushed to explain why, he simply replies, "Because I earned it."

Intelligence sources suggested over the weekend that Epstein may have been running what they described as "the world's largest honeytrap operation," allegedly on behalf of the KGB, while arranging women for his powerful circle of associates.

The release of more than three million new documents tied to the late sex offender has fueled explosive allegations from senior security officials, who claim Epstein may have been acting in the interests of Moscow—and possibly Israel—when he helped set up encounters involving some of the world's most influential figures.