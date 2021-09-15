'Enjoy While Body is Nice', UFC Fighter Jessica Andrade Says After OnlyFans X-Rated Photo Leak

Former UFC champion Jessica Andrade is not at all bothered by her Onlyfans nude photo leak. The UFC fighter, who joined the controversial X-rated platform a few months ago, is happy with the experience so far.

Despite the unexpected surprise, the Onlyfans star said: "I wasn't upset because I already imagined it could happen." The Brazilian mixed martial artist also stated that she has seen that happen to other fighters as well. "I wasn't upset because I did all this knowing that it would leak eventually," Andrade told MMA Fighting, according to reports.

Andrade also said that as she's now 30, her body won't look pretty for the rest of her life. "We have to enjoy it while it's nice," she said. Andrade revealed that she thought it was funny as people did a lot of memes on the internet after the nude leak. Andrade, 29, had joined OnlyFans following the advice of her partner Fernanda Gomes to make money through the X-rated site.

Andrade, who hasn't been actively posting on the X-rated OnlyFans for some time, said that she has paid off her car and managed to pay in advance for six or seven months of house rent in Las Vegas. "I haven't even used the money of my last fight's purse. I was able to pay my bills in Brazil, help my family and help Fernanda's family with OnlyFans' money," the UFC fighter said.

OnlyFans Porn Ban Controversy

OnlyFans has served as a money-making platform to social media influencers, actors and singers ever since it was launched. Recently, the platform created a huge buzz for its controversial ban on pornographic content. However, the company later decided to drop its planned porn ban after receiving backlash from users.

As of 2021, rappers Cardi B and Tyga, British bombshell Demi Rose, fitness enthusiast Ana Cheri, former Disney star Bella Thorne, Bhad Bhabie are using the platform to make millions by posting racy videos and photos.

OnlyFans is a subscriber-based platform that was launched in 2016 by Fenix International Limited. Fans can pay for accessing celebrity content such as photos, videos, and live streams via monthly membership or even for free at times when celebrities want to promote their content on the platform.

UFC 266 Women Flyweight Bout on Sunday

Meanwhile, Andrade, 29, is training for her UFC 266 Women Flyweight bout with Cynthia Calvillo on September 25.