ENHYPEN Member Jungwon, aespa Member Winter Respond to Dating Rumours; Releases Official Statement.

ENHYPEN member Jungwon and aespa member Winter have responded to the dating rumours. The K-pop idols released official statements through their agencies, BELIFT LAB and SM Entertainment. The companies stated that rumors about their artists' relationship status are doing the rounds online. According to the agencies, they plan to take legal action against individuals spreading wrong information.

The K-pop idols got embroiled in dating rumors after an individual claimed that the singers were in a secret relationship. The netizen uploaded a post online claiming that he witnessed Jungwon and Winter at a whiskey bar near Cheongdam. The post on X captured the attention of several K-pop fans across the globe. BELIFT LAB and SM Entertainment released official statements regarding dating rumors.

Agencies Response

ENHYPEN's agency, BELIFT LAB, denied the dating rumors and shared its plans to take legal action against individuals creating or spreading false rumors about their artists. The entertainment company stated that it would take legal action against anybody infringing the privacy of its artists.

"The dating rumors are not true. BELIFT LAB will take strong action against any acts that infringe on the privacy of our artists or create or spread malicious rumors," the agency shared.

aespa's agency, SM Entertainment, stated that the dating rumors are groundless. The firm mentioned details about a netizen's blackmail. The entertainment company said the individual responsible for spreading dating rumors contacted a media outlet for monetary gain. The person tried contacting the firm directly for financial gain. When the netizen failed in his attempt to blackmail the company and its artists, the individual spread malicious rumors online.

Here is the Complete Statement by SM Entertainment: